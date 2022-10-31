Haunted QLD hotels for sale complete with spirits

There is more than just rum on tap at these Queensland pubs, with a few spirits also supposedly haunting their halls.

Listed for sale, these historic hotels have been the subject of ghostly tales for years and they could be yours – if you dare.

The Club Hotel in Clifton, which is for sale by expressions of interest, was built in 1889, and is the oldest hotel in the rural town in the Darling Downs.

Known as the “Pink Pub”, the site has been central to numerous stories, from the horse that drank at the bar to the other horse that slept upstairs while its owner indulged downstairs.

It has also featured in a number of Aussie movies, including The Thornbirds – Missing Years, The Love of Lionel’s Life, and Find Hope, to name a few, with a slew of celebrities also stopping by during its history.

There have also been fires, with the hotel’s own history also boasting that “there’s a ghost” that frequents the watering hole.

The current owners have operated the hotel since 2005, but are selling due to impending retirement.

The hotel has five motel rooms, a full bar, dining for up to 100 guests, a full kitchen, pokie machines and sits on a 2032sq m block on the main street.

In Charleville, two apparitions are said to walk the halls of the iconic Hotel Corones, withguests experiencing “strange phenomena” according to a post on hauntedplaces.org.

WHY WE BOUGHT A HAUNTED QUEENSLAND HOTEL

On the market for $2.5 million, the hotel was built in the 1920s by local pioneer Harry “Poppa” Corones, and hosted many famous guests over the decades, including Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, English entertainer Dame Gracie Fields, aviators Charles Kingsford Smith and Amy Johnston, according to the heritage register.

It has 50 rooms ranging from budget to VIP stays, staff accommodation, a 70-seater dining room, bottle shop, laundromat, two vacant shop fronts, three rooftop rooms, boardroom, beer gardens and more.

Meanwhile, the former Commercial Hotel in Stanthorpe is also on the market for $2.5 million.

Two years ago, local news reports told of a grisly history that included the suicide of a Stanthorpe grazier, who took his own life after learning his children would not survive influenza.

“The sound of disembodied voices calling them, the rattling of keys echoing through the building when the pub was closed and a watching presence” were among the spine-tingling tales reportedly relayed by patrons and former workers.

Built in 1915, the property features a bar/coffee shop, two fireplaces, a large restaurant area, commercial kitchen, fully-equipped bar, a 50-plus dining area, lounge with open fire place, eight guest rooms, a two bedroom managers residence and a wraparound veranda.

Up north, The Royal Private Hotel in Charters Towers, which is listed for $1.4 million, has been a favourite haunt for ghost hunters.

The now refurbished hotel, which first opened its doors in 1888, has a disturbing history of murders and suicides, including that of the murder-suicide of an estranged couple, the Cordays.

Ghost Tours Australia founder Jack Sim, who run tours in Brisbane and Charters Towers, said he had no doubt that some hotels and homes across Queensland are haunted.

“The stories I have collected over many years, they have come from credible people and they are very consistent stories,” he said.

“For decades the Royal Hotel has been said to be haunted.

“The hotel has attracted paranormal investigators who are in no doubt that the strange phenomena experienced by staff and visitors is the work of ghosts.

“Staff and visitors report strange noises during the night, hearing footsteps on the internal stairs and walking past their doors at night, doors opening themselves, lights being turned on. “A female voice can be heard talking loudly at night – the noise coming from the secured bar downstairs.”

Mr Sims said one of the ghosts is said to appear as a female apparition – dressed in a long, old fashioned dress.

He said that some people believed the ghost to be Annie McGuiness, a former licensee of the hotel.

“She is not a bad ghost, just creates a feeling that she is still around,” he said.

“It is also possible it is a person who died in one of the rooms years ago, with no apparent cause of death.”

But it is another Charters Towers hotel that Mr Sims says gives him the heebie jeebies – The Park Hotel.

“It is one of Queensland’s great haunted hotels,” he said.

“The ghost of its female licensee, Bridget Clancy, is said to have been haunting its halls for over a century.

“She looks almost 3D, and there are stories of guests leaving in the middle of the night, terrified.”

But rather than call in the ghostbusters, Mr Sims said property owners should embrace their ghostly guests.

“People are more open about the idea now, so why not make it part of your story,” he said.