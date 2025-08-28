Harvey Norman confirms new store in Wyndham Vale

Harvey Norman will anchor a new $12m shopping precinct in Wyndham Vale after snapping up a prime corner site opposite Manor Lakes Central, cementing the suburb as one of Melbourne’s most-watched retail corridors.

Property documents show the Calardu Manor Lakes consortium, linked to retail tycoon Gerald Harvey, secured the 2.15ha block at 2 Hirata Blvd and 462 Ballan Rd.

Plans include a full-line Harvey Norman store and further large-format retailers, directly across from Manor Lakes Shopping Centre and the soon-to-open Manor Lakes Park Hub, where Bunnings, set to open later this year and a rumoured Wendy’s drive-thru are also on the cards.

The off-market deal, brokered by Colliers’ Jake Beckwith and Will Heffernan, ended months of speculation after the site’s failed 2022 campaign reignited interest from heavyweight brands.

Colliers associate director of large format retail, Jake Beckwith confirmed Harvey Norman as the major anchor for the site.

“Harvey Norman has acquired the site and will be owner-operating a full retail store there,” Mr Beckwith said.

“At this stage, they’re the only confirmed occupant, but additional large-format retailers are expected in due course.”

Colliers has also been appointed to manage leasing, with Mr Beckwith confirming no supermarket is planned.

The project bolsters Manor Lakes’ existing offering joining Coles, Bunnings and Kmart across the road.

Wyndham Vale has been earmarked as a key growth area, with 8500 homes in the Jubilee estate and long-term plans to electrify the rail line.

Mr Beckwith said demand for commercial land in the corridor remained strong.

“There’s clear appetite from developers for growth corridor sites across Melbourne and the broader catchments,” he said.

“Activity is picking up and we’re likely to see more deals of this nature emerge.”

He said Harvey Norman’s arrival would help cement Manor Lakes and Wyndham Vale as a retail powerhouse, accelerating co-location benefits that attract jobs, services and further investmen.

