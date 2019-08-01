Handbag queen’s headquarters for sale in Manly

Colette Hayman with her range of designer handbags two years ago. The brand’s HQ is looking for a new landlord. Picture: Troy Snook.

Followers of fashion might be interested to learn that Colettes Accessories, the international handbag and accessory business, is in need of a new landlord.

The high-profile business, headed by Colette Hayman of Manly, has been at its northern beaches premises for 10 years and has a lease for another three years plus the option to extend.

The Brookvale top floor office is where the global fashion brand is based and the business is a family affair, with husband Mark and two of the three couple’s daughters involved.

Each year the company sells more than three million handbags in Australia, it has more than 180 stores worldwide and sells a large range of affordable jewellery and fashion accessories.

More than 300 new bags, jewellery and accessories are launched every week by the business and daughter Natasha is the jewellery buyer flying all over the world looking at ideas and trends.

Its modern office on Old Pittwater Rd, covers 1125sqm, has a high end fit-out, district views and is for sale by expressions of interest closing Thursday August 15. The Brookvale building has an on-site cafe and undercover parking for 26 vehicles.

Richard Rubenach, of Shore Commercial Property, says he is expecting a sales result showing circa 6.5% yield on passing income.

He adds that the commercial property sector in Brookvale has seen a strong uptake over the past 12 months and more women are both running local successful businesses and investing in commercial property.