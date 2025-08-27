Hampton Estate: Popular wedding venue on the market

A popular Gold Coast Hinterland wedding venue known for its exclusive wine label is on the market.

Retiring owner operator Peter Rea has listed Hampton Estate via an expressions of interest campaign, offering a chance to acquire a venue with multiple income streams, and “enormous untapped potential”, according to Ray White Special Projects Qld agent Andrew Burke.

The property would be sold with vacant possession, giving a new operator freedom to either “continue the legacy or reimagine it entirely”.

Records show the 1.24ha lifestyle and tourism holding at 52-64 Bartle Road, Tamborine Mountain last changed hands for $2.2m in 2016.

The property comprises eight cottages for overnight guests, creating a steady accommodation income stream, while weddings and corporate functions are held across multiple sites including The Green and a striking glasshouse.

“This is a ready-made experience,” Mr Burke said.

“You’ve got luxury-style accommodation, a restaurant in a beautifully restored historic building, indoor and outdoor wine tasting areas, a whisky bar, wedding spaces with stunning outlooks, and a loyal customer base that flocks in every weekend.”

There’s also a wine bar hosting tastings for the venue’s own locally produced label, Hampton Lane, along with an outdoor pizza oven, breakfast bar, and established facilities for both casual and high-end hospitality.

“The current wine label enjoys strong recognition and benefits from the booming bus tour market, which sees up to ten groups pass through the property on the weekends,” Mr Burke said.

Despite its success, the property has never been heavily marketed and currently operates mostly on weekends, leaving huge potential for growth.

“It’s already thriving on word of mouth,” Mr Burke said.

“Imagine what someone could do with longer opening hours, proper promotion, and new offerings like a breakfast cafe, weekday retreats, or even sunset food truck nights.”

He said the owner had invested years of care into building a destination that guests return to time and again.

All hospitality equipment and chattels are included in the sale, along with a manager’s residence and large storage facilities.

“Whether you’re a seasoned operator or someone seeking a tree change with business upside, his is a truly rare find,” Mr Burke said.

Located about 30 minutes from Gold Coast beaches, Tamborine Mountain is a tourist destinations known for its rainforests, sweeping valley views, boutiques, waterfalls, and thriving wine and craft beverage scene.

Expressions of interest close September 25.