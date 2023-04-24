realcommercial.com.au logo
Hahndorf House Bed and Breakfast for sale for $3.3m to $3.4m

Lydia Kellner
First published 24 April 2023, 1:47pm
Supplied Real Estate 27 Auricht Rd, Hahndorf. Pics: realestate.com.au

It’s been an icon in the Hills wellness industry for close to two decades, offering luxe accommodation, a day spa and yoga retreats.

But the future of Hahndorf House Bed and Breakfast, at 27 Auricht Rd, is hanging in the balance with owner Damir Jelic looking to part ways with the business.
The 1930sq m property has been listed for sale with a price guide of $3.3m to $3.4m and will include all business rights and furniture on a walk-in, walkout basis.

Supplied Real Estate 27 Auricht Rd, Hahndorf. Pics: realestate.com.au

Supplied Real Estate 27 Auricht Rd, Hahndorf. Pics: realestate.com.au

Supplied Real Estate 27 Auricht Rd, Hahndorf. Pics: realestate.com.au

Mr Jelic said the business had been a profitable undertaking, even during Covid.
Hahndorf House currently rents for $550 to $950 a night, Oak Villa for $600 to $1000 a night and Brook Cottage Honeymoon Villa for $550 to $660 a night.
Each of the villas is free standing, fully self-contained and come with fire places and double spas.
An in-house day spa, complete with an indoor lap pool, also fetches between $300 and $1500 per day, while the in-house yoga studio is currently leased for an undisclosed priced.
With plans to semi-retire, Mr Jelic said it was time for someone else to take over the reigns.
“I’ve been feeling divided about whether I should sell because it’s a very profitable business,” he said.
“Last month (March) alone we made $35,000, so things are going very well for us.
“But the reality is that I own a few properties and we live down at the beach, so I’d like to take it easy for a while and try for a baby and just enjoy the life that we have.
“That’s why I’m looking to sell and I’ve already had a few offers but none that were close to the money I’m looking for.”

Supplied Real Estate 27 Auricht Rd, Hahndorf. Pics: realestate.com.au

Supplied Real Estate 27 Auricht Rd, Hahndorf. Pics: realestate.com.au

Supplied Real Estate 27 Auricht Rd, Hahndorf. Pics: realestate.com.au

Mr Jelic, who purchased the property in 2007, said he built the business from the ground up.
“My original goal was to just buy it, renovate it and then sell it but then I fell in love with the business and even though I had no experience in hospitality, decided to keep going,” he said.
“So then I decided to build a day spa and put a pool in and upgraded the yoga studio.
“Over the years it just became a great business, so I ended up staying and we now have a lot of loyal and returning customers.
“Saying goodbye won’t be easy as in the end, it won’t matter how much money people offer, I will still be heartbroken and I built this place from scratch.”

