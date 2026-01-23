Guy Grossi puts Carlton North’s Brandon Hotel on the market

Melbourne hospitality legend Guy Grossi has served up a prominent Carlton North pub for a seven-figure sale.

The celebrated chef this week put the Brandon Hotel on the market with $2m-$2.5m price hopes, just a few months after announcing the sale of his flagship Bourke St restaurant Grossi Florentino in addition to other venues.

Apart from his eateries and cookbooks, Grossi is known for appearing on several television shows including Iron Chef Australia, Neighbours and My Kitchen Rules.

The Grossi family, operators of the Grossi Group, sold Grossi Florentino (now Florentino), The Grill, The Cellar Bar, Ombra Salumi and Arlechin to Edition Hospitality in October last year.

Their latest offering to the market is the freehold for the Brandon Hotel on the corner Station St and Lee St in Melbourne’s inner north.

Records show a company directed by Grossi purchased the historic watering hole in 2022.

Hotel brokerage firm HTL Property’s Victorian director, Scott Callow, declined to comment on the site’s owner.

The hotel’s tenants took over the business in 2025 and now have a five-year lease with options to extend in place.

Brandon Hotel’s features include outdoor footpath seating, a ground floor food and beverage operation and accommodation upstairs.

According to the Collingwood Historical Society’s web page, the pub had many different names including the London, Our Boys and Flying Squadron before it became “the Brandon” in 1897.

Mr Callow said he was anticipating interest from both local and interstate-based buyers.

“It’s a very popular local hotel,” he said.

“We’re talking of a price point in the early-to-mid 2 millions (of dollars) and a lot of houses in the area do sell for that.

“Whereas this is a rare, good commercial investment with a tenant who pays all the building’s outgoings.”

His colleague and fellow listing agent Daniel Ryan said hotel freehold investment opportunities in prime locations such as Carlton had been extremely limited in recent years.

Expressions of interest close at 4pm on February 25.

