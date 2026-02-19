Monte Sant’ Angelo Mercy College buys neighbouring blocks for $25m

Monte Sant’ Angelo Mercy College in North Sydney has paid more than $25m for two neighbouring office blocks so it can expand long term and provide more parking.

The independent Roman Catholic girls school in Miller St has emerged as the buyer of 194 and 196a Miller St, North Sydney next to the Victoria Cross Metro Station.

The offices were owned by the NSW government and leased to Lendlease as a site office while they built the Victoria Cross Tower due to be completed next month.

Monte’s principal Nicole Christensen confirmed the purchase saying: “Today marks an exciting new chapter for our college and for the future of girls’ education. The building represents more than bricks and mortar – it is an investment in the potential, courage and leadership of every young woman who walks through our doors.

“As a Mercy community, we are committed to providing spaces where girls can learn boldly, create fearlessly and shape a more just and compassionate world. This purchase ensures we continue to grow, innovate and lead the way in empowering young women to thrive.”

Monte caters for girls in years 7 to 12, has approximately 1600 students and fees for the upper years are more than $31,000 per annum.

Former students include comedian Kitty Flanagan, journalist Antonia Kidman (sister to Nicole) and conductor Simone Young.

The college dates back to 1875 and was moved to its present site in 1879.

Colliers agents Tom Appleby, Joseph Lin and Charlie Gilmour negotiated the sale and said the 2289sqm buildings were acquired by the school as part of a long-term strategic consolidation.

The school’s decision to enhance their footprint is in line with growing demand from local families following the recent influx of new residential developments nearby, they explained.

Colliers director Tom Appleby said the Miller St sites drew strong interest from occupiers, investors and developers.

“The mixed-use zoning, proximity to the Metro station and generous car parking ratios were key,” he said.

