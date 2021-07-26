Real commercial
Sign inJoin

Grovedale medical centre a health investment amid global crisis

News
Peter Farago | 26 JULY 2021

1, 2 & 6/122 Burdoo Drive, Grovedale, sold after an EOI process as Victoria went into its latest lockdown.

The security of a medical practice amid a global health crisis proved to be a honey pot for property investors in Grovedale.

The blue chip tenanted investment at 1, 2 & 6/122 Burdoo Drive, Grovedale, achieved a mid 4 per cent yield when it was snapped up.

The 275sq m property was scheduled to be auctioned on July 16, but Victoria’s snap Covid-19 lockdown led Maxwell Collins Geelong agent Don Hough to convert it to an expressions of interest campaign, closing at 5pm the same day.

RELATED: Where Geelong’s next million dollar suburbs will emerge

Energy giant fuels long-term security for investors

Belmont house sells $200K over reserve

“We got in touch with about 60 of our direct parties who inquired on the property to advice them that we were to then go to an expressions of interest campaign whereby we invited them to put their best position to us by close of business Friday night,” Mr Hough said.

1, 2 & 6/122 Burdoo Drive, Grovedale, sold after an EOI process as Victoria went into its latest lockdown.

“And as a result, we were able to achieve five immediate parties who were in a position where they could submit their best positions.”

Mr Hough said the sale exceeded expectations, which had been set from $1.8 million to $1.875 million.

It was sold to a local investor.

“Having a blue chip investment such as a medical centre, which essentially is a business that’s you’d have to say well placed in all kinds of economic situations, would give comfort to the investors that they would know that they would receive their rent,” Mr Hough said.

1, 2 & 6/122 Burdoo Drive, Grovedale, sold after an EOI process as Victoria went into its latest lockdown.

“It was a blue chip investment and the market recognised that.”

Mr Hough said it was a great annuity investment.

“The yield was strong in the current market where interest rates are low. It was a great investment for those who were wanting to place their superannuation or other savings into.”

Mr Hough said interest was predominantly from Geelong, but there was significant inquiry from Melbourne and several Sydney parties prepared to act over the phone if it went to auction.

1, 2 & 6/122 Burdoo Drive, Grovedale, sold after an EOI process as Victoria went into its latest lockdown.

“Certainly from speaking to the Sydney inquiries, they believe this particular investment was a lot stronger in yield to what is being offered in the commercial market in Sydney.

“A lot of the properties that they were looking at were yielding around 3 per cent.

“So they saw this as a great opportunity. They understood from the type of business that was there that the investment strategy stacked up from their point of view.”

    Related Articles

    News

    Rechabite Hall, Prahran: Melbourne’s own ‘Sistine Chapel’ for sale

    Rechabite Hall, Prahran: Melbourne’s own ‘Sistine Chapel’ for sale

    News

    Glendenning commercial property sells for $9.3m, around $4.8m above reserve

    Glendenning commercial property sells for $9.3m, around $4.8m above reserve

    News

    COVID drives booming private investor demand for commercial assets

    COVID drives booming private investor demand for commercial assets
    Related Articles

    News

    Rechabite Hall, Prahran: Melbourne’s own ‘Sistine Chapel’ for sale

    Rechabite Hall, Prahran: Melbourne’s own ‘Sistine Chapel’ for sale

    News

    Glendenning commercial property sells for $9.3m, around $4.8m above reserve

    Glendenning commercial property sells for $9.3m, around $4.8m above reserve

    News

    COVID drives booming private investor demand for commercial assets

    COVID drives booming private investor demand for commercial assets
    Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.