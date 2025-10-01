Grill’d joins luxury Barangaroo amid cost of living crisis

Cost of living pressures have hit one of Sydney’s flashiest food strips, forcing businesses to change their tune in a bid to get more customers.

Sydney’s premium Barangaroo precinct is ditching its fancy-only approach as burger chain Grill’d joins the ranks among its high-end eateries – and it’s giving away free burgers too.

Home to some of Sydney’s top restaurants, Barangaroo boasts Crown casino, paired with harbour views, fancy bars and eateries with prices to match.

With Aussie consumers tightening their belts, the up-market harbour area is chasing everyday diners instead of just the wealthy.

As of June, food and non-alcoholic beverages were the main contributors to annual cost of living increases for Australian households, next to that was housing costs, according to ABS data.

Recent data from Lightspeed confirms restaurants with a takeaway offer are thriving far more than dine-in only venues.

As of April this year, takeaway orders had grown 34 per cent year on year, compared to dining out which only grew eight per cent and delivery seven per cent, according to Lightspeed.

Increased costs have forced many to give up their pricey dining out experiences to look for more affordable take-out alternatives.

The Barangaroo precinct has taken this in its stride and opened its food offerings to more affordable eateries for Aussie locals and visitors.

Grill’d Barangaroo opens October 2, with both takeaway and dine-in options available.

The Aussie burger chain, known for their affordable and healthy burgers, will sit on Barangaroo Ave, only steps away from pricey harbourside restaurants and Crown casino.

Grill’d founder and managing director, Simon Crowe, said it was an exciting move for Grill’d and the Barangaroo precinct.

“Barangaroo is one of Sydney’s fastest growing harbourside precincts, attracting locals, city workers and visitors alike so we’re incredibly excited to add the location to our Sydney CBD restaurant stable,” Mr Crowe said.

To celebrate the opening, Grill’d Barangaroo is slinging 754 burgers from 10am on Thursday and every burger after that will be $10 on both Thursday and Friday.

