Green retreat for sale with oodles of upside

An award-winning, carbon-neutral Tassie retreat is on the market — and the sky’s the limit for its future.

Positioned in a stunning forest, Huon Bush Retreats offers guests self-contained cabins, deluxe teepees and private campsites.

The 42ha property at Ranelagh — about 40 minutes from Hobart — has attracted a variety of interested parties since hitting the market.

Within the first week, these have included local people from the Huon Valley, others from the north of Tasmania, and potential purchasers from interstate, too, says LJ Hooker Pinnacle Property director Alison Rogers.

She described the “pristine wilderness property” as ideal for people with all sorts of visions for its future.

“The next owner may wish to continue running this internationally renowned business, or they might see its potential to be expanded, or reimagined as a luxe health spa and wellbeing business, adding yoga, meditation, art — it lends itself to all sorts of things,” she said.

“There is a good appetite for Tasmanian tourism ventures.

“The eco-friendly, sustainable, clean green, off-grind, preservation of the environment brand, is something that is highly appealing in Tasmania.

“The position, sheer beauty and location of this property is spectacular.”

No.300 Browns Rd features old growth forests, eucalyptus, myrtle, sassafras, 5m-high tree ferns, and a waterfall.

It is home to Tasmanian devils, spotted tail quoll, eastern quoll, Tasmanian wedge tail eagle, masked owl, grey goshawk, swift parrot, possum, wallabies and currawongs.

The reception centre and main accommodation is fitted with a commercial kitchen, a large living zone with a wood heater, a second kitchen, office, and front veranda.

Within the forest oasis are four cabins with balconies, kitchens, bathrooms, wood heaters and delightful outdoor baths.

There are two deluxe glamping teepees — kept cosy in the cooler months with wood heaters — adjacent camping zones, and campervan sites.

Huon Bush Retreats has Green Tourism Certification.

It has been running since 2004.

No.300 Browns Rd, Ranelagh, is for sale with LJ Hooker Pinnacle Property by expressions of interest over $1.65m.