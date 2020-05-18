Green light given for Sydney’s tallest residential tower

Artist’s impression of the new tower at 505 George Street in Sydney. Picture: Supplied

Developers have won approval for a new building in Sydney’s central business district that will become the city’s highest apartment tower once it is built.

Listed property company Mirvac and the private Coombes Property group secured planning consent from the City of Sydney for their long-mooted mixed-use, residential-led precinct at 505 George Street on Thursday evening. The super-tall 270m tower is aimed at re-establishing Sydney’s iconic George Street as the centre of the city and bringing prestige to the ­precinct.

The site, with significant street frontage to George and Kent Street, is currently occupied by Event Cinemas, food retailers, a Timezone and a college.

The design, by German architects Ingenhoven and local firm Architectus, takes a “friendly neighbour” approach aimed at ­integrating with the surrounding buildings.

The tower is to include 507 apartments, including luxury serviced suites and a rooftop restaurant and bar, while the podium comprises a boutique cinema, retail, conferencing facilities, a childcare centre and a council meeting room.

Rather than overwhelming, the swish 90-level tower is designed to be an elegant form on the skyline, with the curving facade addressing views in all directions.