Hugh Jackman-linked health retreat listed as first guests arrive

Viva Hyde
First published 06 June 2025, 6:00am

The new retreat is next to Gwinganna, part-owned by Hugh Jackman

The founder of a famed eco resort, co-owned by Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman, has listed his newest venture for sale before the first guests even arrive.

Three years in the making, EcoView Retreat was developed over a 28.06ha rainforest parcel next to Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat in Tallebudgera Valley.

Sydney-based entrepreneur Tony de Leede is behind both properties, and shared ownership of the celebrity-favourite Gwinganna with Deadpool & Wolverine star Jackman, his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness, and entertainment guru Paul Dainty.

Jackman, whose bitter recent split from Furness made headlines, shared highlights from his 2024 stay at Gwinganna on social media. He

Three years in the making, the retreat has hit the market ahead of welcoming its first guests

EcoView Retreat is wholly owned by Mr De Leede, who also founded the Fitness First gym franchise. He described the newest venture as a ‘mind-blowing’ addition to his Hinterland offerings.

The $9m project at 660 Trees Rd is for sale through an expressions of interest campaign with Kollosche Commercial agents Adam and Tony Grbcic.

Adam Grbcic said the facility accommodated 30 guests over 15 luxury villas, offering an estimated annual revenue of $2m.

It would be sold with forward bookings and an option to retain the current on-site manager. The first group of guests were scheduled to arrive within days for a corporate event. Rates started at $6,7000 per day to hire the entire retreat.

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool/Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine/Logan. Photo by Jay Maidment. © 2024 20th Century Studios / © and ™ 2024 MARVEL.

Paul Dainty and Hugh Jackman are part-owners of Mr De Leede’s original Gold Coast retreat, Gwinganna. Picture: Instagram

Developers warned to boost project starts

AFL legend’s side hustle flipping homes

Motocross mansion named Australia’s hottest home

Mr De Leede said EcoView was modelled on a “host your own” or self-hire concept for corporate events and private groups, unlike the award-winning Gwinganna, which catered to cashed-up individual guests.

He said he was selling in order to “practice what I preach” — spend more time relaxing — given he owns multiple other assets including Komune in Bali.

“I am thrilled after three years of planning and construction, to finally unveil this amazing venture,” said Mr De Leede.

“I am equally excited to be simultaneously bringing it to market, opening up the opportunity for a savvy investor to own and expand on this incredibly unique and highly profitable business concept and commercial offering.

“With Nature-Based Tourism zoning approved for wellness and retreat activities and operations, the versatility and flexibility of EcoView means its potential is bound only by the imagination.”

Gwinganna

Tony De Leede at Gwinganna. Picture: Tertius Pickard

Potential uses included boutique weddings, corporate retreats, medical health or rehabilitation recovery clinics, private family gatherings, or even silent discos.

Mr Grbcic said EcoView would suit an Australian investor seeking a “hands-off” asset, given the low-maintenance business model requiring only one full-time staffer.

“Everything required to operate this as a successful and profitable business has already been carefully considered and tested. Every detail, down to the crockery in the kitchen, is ready and in place,” he said.

“Having said that, extensive potential remains, not only within the existing space, but on the wider property to expand on what are already promising income returns.”

EcoView accommodates 30 guests over 15 cabins

Wellness facilities include hot and cold plunge pools

Offering complete privacy and magical views of the valley and coastline, the retreat tapped into an evolving global trend for more sustainable nature-based and wellness experiences.

Alongside the twin-share villas, the property includes a main building with a reception area, commercial-grade kitchen, shared living and dining spaces and five multipurpose rooms, as well as a manager’s residence.

Additional facilities include a yoga room or conference space, gym with three infra-red saunas, hydrotherapy pools and outdoor leisure spaces.

The space is ideal for corporate retreats — or even silent discos, according to Mr De Leede

Property records show Mr De Leede acquired the parcel for $1.975m in 2005.

Gwinganna was also listed for sale in 2022, but failed to secure a buyer. Mr De Leede said he remained open to selling the larger asset.

Expressions of interest close on July 3.

