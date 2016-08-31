Google firms as White Bay Power Station tenant

The NSW government’s development arm UrbanGrowth NSW is in talks to secure Google as a tenant as part of its vision to transform the White Bay Power Station site in Sydney into a leading tech hub.

The technology major, which requires up to 100,000sq m of space in coming years, dealt directly with the government after a frustrating tender process for the entire site that drew 13 bidders but did not produce suitable plans.

Google, which last year proposed a project in which it would have kept much of the power station intact with Lend Lease to build the project, said today it was in talks about the site.

The tech player is likely to take a very long lease over a portion of the site that would be owned by the government.

The move was foreshadowed by The Australian earlier this month.

Google confirmed the talks but declined to elaborate further, as did UrbanGrowth NSW.

UrbanGrowth NSW chief executive David Pitchford told The Australian earlier this month that talks to find an anchor tenant were ongoing.

“My instructions are to secure an anchor tenant, and I am talking to a range of people and corporations about it,” he says.

When asked if the agency was talking to Google, Pitchford says “it (the potential anchor tenant) would be the best fit possible”.

“Our model sees a range of tenants involved in a range of ways,” he says, adding that the anchor tenant will be revealed later this year.

Google has been linked to a series of Sydney office developments in recent years, including Grocon’s one-time plans to revamp the IMAX site into a premium office complex where a hotel is now planned, but it could be best suited to the former power station site.

Google currently occupies a floor in the GPT Group-owned Accenture building and the Mirvac-owned Fairfax Media complex at One Darling Island.

