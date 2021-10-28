Buy
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
NEW
Podcast
Zoning
Buying & Selling
5 Things You Need to Disclose When Selling Your Commercial Property
Investing
Zoning: why it matters for commercial property
Zoning is a key ingredient to your commercial property & business success as it tells you how your property can be used.
Buying & Selling
Can I buy a farm with no money?
For many city folk, the attraction of a farm and the country life proves irresistible. But how can you turn your dream into a reality?
News
Google firms as White Bay Power Station tenant
UrbanGrowth NSW is in talks to secure Google as a tenant as part of its vision to transform the White Bay Power Station site in Sydney into a leading tech hub. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
News
No apartments for Wentworth Park after greyhound exit
The NSW government has confirmed Sydney’s Wentworth Park will not be turned into apartments when greyhound racing in the state ends next year. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
News
Richmond agent calls for Bridge Rd retail fix
A Melbourne commercial agent says overpricing and local government red tape are continuing to hurt Richmond’s Bridge Rd retail strip.
Small Business
Moving? Here’s an office relocation checklist
You’ve done all your background research, worked out your budget and found a property that is right for your business. Now it’s time to relocate. But CBRE Director, Transaction Management, Bob Ellis says there are …
News
New laws to protect Melbourne landmarks
Victorian planners vowing to preserve Melbourne icons including the Hoddle Grid and the Bourke Hill heritage precinct have released planning controls for public consultation. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
News
Galileo Funds pushes ahead with Miranda development
Galileo Funds has made a major play in Sydney’s Miranda, securing 14 homes in one line, where it is advancing plans for a $170m luxury apartment complex. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
News
Macquarie Park to add more housing to business mix
The NSW government is quietly adopting a new strategy to add housing and mixed-used development to Macquarie Park in Sydney’s north. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
