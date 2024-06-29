Golding’s Corner for sale for first time in over a century

HOBART’S Golding & Son building is about to change hands for the first time since 1890.

From engagement rings to watches, clocks to trophies, this jeweller has been an industry leader dating back to its establishment in 1875 by William Henry Golding.

WH Golding’s first shop was near Hadley’s Hotel, before moving to its current site.

Over the decades, the business was passed through the family’s eldest sons, until Bruce Golding MBE’s retirement in 1986.

The building’s ownership stayed in the family, but jeweller Colin Pearce took over the Golding & Son name and has run a successful business for nearly 40 years.

With Mr Pearce’s retirement imminent, the Golding family had a difficult decision to make.

Given their history in Hobart and at this property, the fifth-generation owners said deciding what to do with the Golding’s Corner building was an emotional challenge.

“The choice was made to sell, but only after many sleepless nights,” they said.

While the Golding family currently own the whole site, there were times in the past when other businesses also operated from No.78-78a Liverpool St, including a camera shop, Ansett Airlines and Mrs Casimaty’s fruit shop.

“The shop survived flooding in 1947, motor vehicle accidents and even a bolting horse that crashed into the window scattering valuables over the footpath,” the owner said.

Hints of the past remain in place today in this five-level building, including its pressed tin ceiling and a dumb waiter that was used to move jewellery between floors.

In the early 1900s, Golding won a trowel and mallet design competition, presented to the Duke of Cornwall and York, for laying the foundation stone of the Tasmanian Soldiers’ National Memorial.

The shop has been an exhibition space for diamonds and rare promissory notes, and in the 1930s displayed the latest electric clocks powered by Hydro-Electric power.

Alongside the sons, many Golding women contributed to the family jeweller’s success over the years, including the current owner’s grandmother, mother, sister, cousin and niece, too.

“Although the business will no longer operate, we all hope that the location will continue to be known as Golding’s Corner,” the owner said.

“We cherish the longstanding support of the Hobart community, and we will watch with interest the next chapter of this iconic building.”

Elders Commercial agents Scott Newton and Claude Alcorso said this building, located on the corner of the mall and one of Hobart city’s arterial streets, is the definition of a landmark, trophy asset.

Mr Alcorso said the Golding & Son building remains a significant piece of Hobart’s history.

“We look forward to facilitating the transition to the next owner, so they can take carriage of the legacy,” he said.

“Given it’s been continuously tenanted for over a century, mainstream and national tenants haven’t had a chance to secure it.

“Now, interested purchasers from around the world are viewing the property as a prized trophy asset, with value-adding opportunities.”

The building is for sale by expressions of interest, closing next week on July 4.