Gold Coast’s iconic Iceland skating rink for sale

The iconic Iceland skate rink at Bundall on the Gold Coast.

For Gold Coast kids, Iceland ice skating rink has been almost a rite of passage for more than 20 years.

And now those who grew up having birthday parties at the Bundall rink have the chance to buy the building, with the property to be auctioned next week.

The warehouse at 15 Strathaird Rd, in the heart of the tourist mecca, has already attracted interest both locally and abroad, with international investors among those to have registered their intent.

Ray White Industrial Gold Coast’s Lachlan Marshall and Jared Johnson are marketing the property on behalf of its long time owners, who have held it for 36 years, the last 21 of which have involved the lease to Iceland.

Marshall says investor interest has understandably been significant.

“Everyone knows Iceland on the Gold Coast. They’ve been there for 21 years, so that’s raised a fair bit of the interest,” he says.

“We’ve had a couple from overseas as well, but predominantly local.”

“Every inspection we’ve had, everyone’s said, ‘I take my kids there’, or ‘I used to come here’. I used to go to birthday parties there myself.”

The property spans more than 3700sqm, with the building occupying almost 1800sqm, and includes 42 car spaces.

Its current lease has 2.5 years to run, with two additional five-year options. It draws a net annual income of just over $142,000 plus GST and outgoings.

Marshall says the site also has development potential, with developers already circling due to the scarcity of available stock in Bundall.

“There’s only four streets in Bundall, really. It’s right in the heart of the Gold Coast. In this street the last thing to change hands was in 2010. Nothing comes up (for sale),” he says.

“We’ve had a lot of interest from people looking to just sit on the lease and further down the track develop the site.”

The property will be auctioned on Thursday, May 25 at 11am at the Gold Coast Turf Club.