Gold Coast property: Currumbin beachfront site offers huge potential

News
Aleisha Dawson | 08 OCTOBER 2021
Gold Coast Bulletin Real Estate

818-820 Pacific Parade, Currumbin.

A LANDMARK Gold Coast property just metres from the famous Currumbin Alley surf break has had more than 300 inquires since it launched to the market.

The blue chip property at Currumbin only hit the market two weeks ago but Ray White Tugun agent John Parkes, who is marketing the property, said he had been inundated with inquiry from potential local, interstate and international buyers.

“It’s the second time I’ve had the property on the market but this time round we’ve had north of 300 inquiries,” Mr Parkes said.

818-820 Pacific Parade, Currumbin.

The huge 1216sq m property, at 818-820 Pacific Parade, includes a restaurant and two flats on one title and a block of six units on a separate title.

“For Currumbin beach, there isn’t been a parcel of land, or something like this,” Mr Parkes said.

“It’s a combination of residential and commercial aspect and having them both has been really attractive for people.

“It’s a very unique offering.”

818-820 Pacific Parade, Currumbin.

The vendor bought the property in 1991 – it was on the market back in 2018 but taken off 14 months later.

“There’s been a lot of improvement since then including the new restaurant,” he said.

“The numbers and returns are a lot better.”

The front building of No. 818 was recently renovated and currently home to Tommy’s Italian.

The expressions of interest campaign finishes on October 11.

818-820 Pacific Parade, Currumbin.

