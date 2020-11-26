QLD ice-skating rink sold, eventually set for warehouse development

A Queensland developer has paid $2.8 million for a Gold Coast ice-skating venue with plans to eventually turn the site into an upscale warehouse development.

The Potter Group bought the 3704 sqm block at Bundall, where Iceland has been the tenant for 22 years.

Director Zac Potter said the site would eventually make way for an upscale, $10.5 million warehouse development.

“We are very pleased to announce our acquisition of this high-profile Gold Coast development site, building on our extensive portfolio of blue chip Queensland properties,’’ Mr Potter said on Wednesday.

“Our plan is to redevelop the site into 14 strata-titled showrooms and warehouses with ancillary offices, in due course.”

Iceland currently has a five-year lease, with a further five-year option.

Mr Potter said the development would be similar to The Potter Group’s Southport warehouse project, which he said was popular among owner-occupiers looking for a prime location for their business headquarters or for storage options.

“The development incorporates a very comprehensively thought-out design and will be one of our more upscale projects to date,” Mr Potter said.