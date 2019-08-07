Global designers battle to create Brisbane skyscraper

A series of international architects have been short-listed to design Cbus Property’s second commercial office project in Brisbane’s CBD at 205 North Quay.

Architects from New York, Chicago and Singapore have been tasked to create a globally recognisable commercial building that will take advantage of the prime riverfront location and to add 50,000sqm of premium office space to Brisbane’s CBD at a cost of about $600 million.

Four design partnerships have been short-listed — New York’s Hassell, Rex with local firm Richards and Spence; BVN and SHoP Architects also of New York; Chicago firm Cox Architecture, SOM and Rapt Studio; and Architectus and Woha of Singapore.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The successful team will be awarded the project in September, with the building expected to be completed in 2023.

Cbus Property chief executive Adrian Pozzo says the increasing recognition of Brisbane on the world stage drove interest.

“Brisbane is a new world city and we plan to partner with the world’s best architects,” Pozzo says. “The strong interest from the architects locally and internationally has been driven by Cbus Property’s track record, the site’s significant riverfront location, and Brisbane as an emerging global city.

“The site provides an unrivalled opportunity to establish the innovative workplace of the future and create a new commercial building of inspiring architecture that will represent the new world of work.”

The 205 North Quay skyscraper will be completed in conjunction with partner Nielson Properties. Cbus is also responsible for the tower at 1 William St in the CBD, the state government’s headquarters

Additional office space will likely be welcomed after data from the Property Council of Australia showed vacancy rates have fallen to the lowest levels since 2013.

The latest site is to form part of the city’s emerging North Quarter, which will benefit from planned commercial and residential developments and the redevelopment of Roma Street Station.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.