Glenelg East retro mechanic workshop revving up prospective buyers

One Glenelg East property is revving up prospective buyers on the hunt for a large landholding in a premium suburb.

From residential developers and business owners to those looking for the perfect spot to store their luxury cars, selling agent Josh Morrison said the retro mechanic workshop Hawkes Garage at 2 Cliff Street was attracting strong interest.

“I’ve had interest from people who want to turn it into a coffee roasting (business) and I’ve also got really strong interest from a luxury car collector,” he said.

“It’s been pretty popular.”

Mr Morris, of Magain Real Estate, has taken over the property listing in a renewed push to sell the 1308sqm site, which has been on the market for more than a year.

He said the owner, who has worked at the garage that also used to be a petrol station for decades, was selling it to retire.

“He’s owned it for about 25 years and he worked for it before that,” he said.

“There are not many of those old petrol stations left.”

The garage includes an airconditioned office, open workshop floor and expansive hardstand, while there is also a shed and onsite parking on the site.

Mr Morris said while it hasn’t been used as a petrol station for years, there were still old fuel tanks in the ground that would need to be removed.

The site’s desirable location close to the beach, its position across the road from Scotty’s Corner shopping centre and several schools, as well as its large footprint, made it so popular among househunters, Mr Morris said.

The property is being sold without a price tag.