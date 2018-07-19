German firm wins right to design Sydney skyscraper

An artist’s impression of the new building to be erected in George Street, Sydney.

A German firm has won an international design competition for what will be one of Sydney’s tallest residential buildings.

Mirvac and Coombes Property will today announce that Ingenhoven and Architectus produced the winning design for 505-523 George St, ahead of five other international firms.

The Dusseldorf-based Ingenhoven is best known for its Marina One design in Singapore, and counts Sydney’s 1 Bligh St tower among its credits.

A jury of six representing the City of Sydney, Mirvac and Coombes chose the 505-523 ­George St design, which features a slim, elegant tower atop a podium with active shopfronts and outdoor dining.

Currently home to Event Cinemas, the site was purchased by Coombes in 2009 for $85 million and carries approval for a 260m-high building.

The winning design includes a 10m roof feature above the 80-storey tower, taking the total height to 270m.

Coombes Property Group director Michael Coombes says the Ingenhoven and Architectus plans lent a very “Sydney identity” to the structure, which could have an end value of more than $1 billion.

“This will be an internationally recognised landmark that will make an important contribution to Sydney, not only through the iconic form of the tower but also from the retail podium, which will help regenerate this precinct of the CBD,” Coombes says.

Mirvac head of residential Stuart Penklis says the project will regenerate George St in a way that has not been possible for two centuries.

– with Ben Wilmot