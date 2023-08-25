realcommercial.com.au logo
Georgetown Hotel in SA’s mid north in need of a new innkeeper

News
Jessica Brown
First published 25 August 2023, 8:30am
News Corp Australia Network

33 Fisher St, Georgetown. Picture: realestate.com.au

A landmark building in South Australia’s mid north is offering prospective buyers not only a ‘suite’ property but one that will allow them to tap into the region’s tourism industry.

The Georgetown property at 33 Fisher St, better known as the Georgetown Hotel, is in need of a new innkeeper after hitting the market with a $525,000 price tag.

The building – which was constructed in 1902, according to its website – spans two storeys, with a bar and restaurant on the ground floor and accommodation upstairs.

33 Fisher St, Georgetown. Picture: realestate.com.au

33 Fisher St, Georgetown. Picture: realestate.com.au

33 Fisher St, Georgetown. Picture: realestate.com.au

33 Fisher St, Georgetown. Picture: realestate.com.au

There are eight rooms on the top floor, six of which are for public accommodation and two that form a private apartment.

Selling agent Lee Jackson, of Wardle Co Real Estate, said in his listing that it offered a range of opportunities.

“Whether you’re an aspiring innkeeper, a creative entrepreneur or seeking a tranquil tree change, this property offers multiple avenues for your ambitions,” he said in his online listing.

“Run it as a thriving hotel, curate a charming boutique BnB, establish a licensed cafe or bakery, or even transform it into an elegant private residence.

“The property is currently operating as a successful bed and breakfast, showcasing its potential to generate steady income and offering a seamless transition for those interested in continuing this venture.”

33 Fisher St, Georgetown. Picture: realestate.com.au

33 Fisher St, Georgetown. Picture: realestate.com.au

33 Fisher St, Georgetown. Picture: realestate.com.au

33 Fisher St, Georgetown. Picture: realestate.com.au

Given its position on the Heysen Trail, Mr Jackson said the hotel had a steady stream of tourists exploring the region visit.

He said it had also been renovated, including extensive masonry and electrical work, so the new owners won’t need to lift a finger.

It has potential to be expanded given it is on a sprawling 2276sq m block.

According to property records, the hotel last sold in February 2020 for $205,000.

News

Opportunities abound for commercial property investors, if you know where to look

Opportunities abound for commercial property investors, if you know where to look

News

Vicinity Centres and ISPT planning $500m refurbishment of former Myer Centre in Brisbane

Vicinity Centres and ISPT planning $500m refurbishment of former Myer Centre in Brisbane

News

Singapore-based Invictus Developments pours millions into hotel economy

Singapore-based Invictus Developments pours millions into hotel economy
