Georgetown Hotel in SA’s mid north in need of a new innkeeper

A landmark building in South Australia’s mid north is offering prospective buyers not only a ‘suite’ property but one that will allow them to tap into the region’s tourism industry.

The Georgetown property at 33 Fisher St, better known as the Georgetown Hotel, is in need of a new innkeeper after hitting the market with a $525,000 price tag.

The building – which was constructed in 1902, according to its website – spans two storeys, with a bar and restaurant on the ground floor and accommodation upstairs.

There are eight rooms on the top floor, six of which are for public accommodation and two that form a private apartment.

Selling agent Lee Jackson, of Wardle Co Real Estate, said in his listing that it offered a range of opportunities.

“Whether you’re an aspiring innkeeper, a creative entrepreneur or seeking a tranquil tree change, this property offers multiple avenues for your ambitions,” he said in his online listing.

“Run it as a thriving hotel, curate a charming boutique BnB, establish a licensed cafe or bakery, or even transform it into an elegant private residence.

“The property is currently operating as a successful bed and breakfast, showcasing its potential to generate steady income and offering a seamless transition for those interested in continuing this venture.”

Given its position on the Heysen Trail, Mr Jackson said the hotel had a steady stream of tourists exploring the region visit.

He said it had also been renovated, including extensive masonry and electrical work, so the new owners won’t need to lift a finger.

It has potential to be expanded given it is on a sprawling 2276sq m block.

According to property records, the hotel last sold in February 2020 for $205,000.