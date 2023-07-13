Geelong’s National Hotel looking for new owner to take on pub

Geelong’s National Hotel is on the market with owner James Ramia looking to sell the leasehold to the Moorabool St institution.

The three-level pub offers a huge 500sq m of floorspace, including the ground floor public bar, a first floor dining room and a rooftop beer garden.

CBRE’s Mathew George is managing the sale of the business, with a price guide of between $400,000 and $500,000.

The National is being offered with a new 10-year lease with four, five-year options.

The business is commencing with a rent of $150,000 per year.

Mr George said it was a good opportunity particularly for a buyer looking to operate a dining-focused pub.

“They’ve done a good job. They’ve rebuilt it. It reopened in about 2017 and among all of that was shut for a couple of years, so you walk through the kitchen area and it’s almost brand new,” Mr George said.

“I’ve said this to James, the owner, that my gut feel is it’ll be more of a food-focused destination venue.

“It’s got that fantastic rooftop space, which is fantastic for gatherings and functions.

“With the rooftop space, it’s got the retractable roof, it’s really well put together. with a good kitchen on the ground floor, the dining room on the first floor.”

The venue holds a 3am general licence and highly sought rooftop courtyard with a retractable awning.

“It does still have a very good licence attached to it, which is obviously advantageous,” Mr George said.

“I think the underlying story is the amount of development going on, in and around the CBD of Geelong. It’s just incredible really what’s happening in Geelong.”