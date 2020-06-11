Geelong buildings offered up as ATO alternative

Artists images of a five-level office building by developer Up Property to be constructed at 181 Moorabool St, Geelong designed by architects Genton.

Commercial property developers can offer space in city buildings tailored for the Australian Taxation Office if it abandons a plan to close its Geelong office next year.

The ATO confirmed the proposal to shut the office when its lease ends in 2021, costing 100 local jobs.

The tax office says its present home at Little Ryrie St is too big and it can’t find a suitable sub-tenant to fill the void.

The ATO is consulting local staff and will make a final decision in August, a spokesman says.

But unions and property sector say the tax office hasn’t considered all options in Geelong.

Gartland Property director Michael De Stefano says several CBD sites could be tailored for the ATO, providing between 500sq m and 3000sq m of space, with an energy efficient 4.5-star NABERS rating.

De Stefano said pre-commitment by the ATO would allow developers Up Property to start a five-storey construction at 181 Moorabool St.

The project will create commercial spaces ranging from 74sq m to 2884sq m, with three street-facing retail tenancies beneath four levels of offices.

“We can give them just under 3000sqm of office space. They can take as much or as little of that as they want,” De Stefano says.

“It would still have all the energy efficient ratings, so that would be the perfect spot for them.”

Work is on track to complete construction of a nine-storey tower at 60 Moorabool St, Geelong, where GMHBA’s head office will be the anchor tenant.

The top two floors, offering 1150sqm each remain available for lease, MP Burke agent Pat Burke confirmed.

Burke says construction is on track for occupation by mid-2021 in the 5.5-star NABERS rated building.

The Hamilton Group owns a number of key sites in central Geelong which it is converting for premium office space.

Director Cam Hamilton says given six to 12 months’ notice, it could have space ready at Bright and Hitchcocks, the old Regent Theatre or the National Mutual Building, which it co-owns with Bill Votsaris.

The Hamilton Group is also renovating The Woolstores at Newtown and the Glass House at North Geelong.

“They’ve done no investigations. I definitely haven’t been contacted about that potential,” Hamilton says.

“On our books, with that timeline, we’d had four or five spaces that would work.

We would welcome any approaches to look at what’s available within the Hamilton Group.”

Unions representing the ATO workers called on the agency to consider all options.

Australian Services Union Taxation Officers’ Branch Secretary Jeff Lapidos says the ATO could do more to save the Geelong office.

“We’re concerned they haven’t done adequate investigation,” he says.

“We believe if they try hard they would be able to find something suitable.”

Community and Public Sector Union deputy national secretary Beth Vincent-Pietsch says the economic impact of closing the office would take out almost $9 million in wages from the local economy.

“If this move really is about saving on lease arrangements, then the ATO should look at these Geelong sites seriously,” she says.

“COVID-19 has showed the ATO can operate at full capacity remotely. That is why if a site cannot be found, the CPSU want to see remote work options offered.”

An ATO spokesman says the agency has explored available accommodation options.

“No final decision has been made at this time. Whatever the outcome of the process is, we are committed to supporting our staff in Geelong,” he says.

“We anticipate making a final decision on the future of the Geelong office in August 2020 once feedback from consultation has been considered.

“If the ATO decides to retain a presence in Geelong, we will enter into an arrangement that delivers the best value for money in accordance with the Commonwealth Procurement Rules.”

This article from the Geelong Advertiser originally appeared as “Australian Taxation Office: The Geelong buildings that could save 100 jobs from closure plan”.