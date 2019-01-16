Future unclear as historic Gisborne garage sells

7 Hamilton St, Gisborne, iconic Gardiner Garage, a family business for four generations, has been sold.

Gisborne’s iconic Gardiners Garage could be destined for the wrecking ball.

The property has been snapped up by a local couple, who may redevelop the site down the track.

The 1918 landmark property at 7 Hamilton St sold after auction within the $1.1-$1.2 million price range.

Raine & Horne director Ken Grech says he is pleased that the property, owned by four generations of the Gardiner family, remains in the hands of local residents.

“The Gardiner family has provided a wonderful service to the local community over the years,” he says.

“It’s great to see locals Adrian and Tania Bishop purchasing this iconic landmark.”

One of the most renowned businesses in the Macedon Ranges, Gardiners Garage operated since the early 1900s from a large building on a 1200sqm block with a wide 20m frontage opposite Gardiner’s reserve.

The business was established by blacksmith Sandy Gardiner in 1863, who repaired and built carriages and wagons for the local community and for travellers on the way to the goldfields.

Grech says the prime freehold commercial site attracted strong interest when it came on the market.

“There were four potential buyers, including one who bid at the auction,” he says.

The buyers plan to lease out the property and may develop the site in the future.

