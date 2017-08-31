From this…to this: Holden dealership to become Parramatta skyscrapers

A former Holden dealership in Parramatta will soon become the city’s newest skyscraper.

Parramatta’s skyline is set to get even more skyscrapers when a former car yard is transformed into an $876 million residential and commercial precinct.

Auto Alley on Church St was the site of the Heartland Holden car yard but will be transformed into five residential and commercial buildings ranging from 10 to 42 storeys.

The planned precinct, called South Quarter, is being developed by building company Dyldam and will comprise 750 apartments and 40,000 sqm of retail and commercial space.

It has received development approval from the Sydney West Central Planning Panel and is expected to be completed in 2022.

City of Parramatta administrator Amanda Chadwick says the new development forms part of a record $10 billion worth of infrastructure investment in the area.

Current projects in the region include Parramatta Square, the new Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences, Parramatta Light Rail, the new Western Sydney Stadium.

South Quarter would rejuvenate the southern edge of the Parramatta CBD, Chadwick says.

“(It is) a key gateway to our city,” she says. “Its development will provide a substantial boost to the Western Sydney economy.”

Dyldam CEO Fayad Fayad says the first release of apartments in one of the buildings, SQ1 tower, will commence in October, with prices starting from about $500,000.

“With 153m of frontage on Church St, South Quarter represents a very exciting next step in the development of Parramatta’s property and hospitality sector,” Fayad says.

“Our retail, hospitality and entertainment precinct will be a vibrant place for people to enjoy and shop, with food laneways, roof top bars, pools, all linked with the commercial towers and the city.”

The buildings were designed by architects Allen Jack + Cottier, Turner and Oculus.

Turner director Stephen Cox says the current site at 57, 63 and 83 Church St is an undervalued precinct in Parramatta.

The precinct will include an international branded hotel and community park with artworks, he says.

“We are designing a superb, integrated development that combines retail, workplace and lifestyle orientated apartments, with a range of community amenities,” Cox says.

This article from The Parramatta Advertiser was originally published as “Parramatta to get new $876 million precinct of five skyscrapers”.