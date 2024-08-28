From termite hotel to outback icon: Pub in Qld ghost town for sale

An iconic pub in a Queensland ghost town has been listed for sale after a substantial renovation turned it from a termite hotel into a “outback legend”.

The Quamby Pub, also known as the Pub in the Scrub, was listed for $110,000 in 2021, and was bought by a group of Gold Coast friends, Nigel and Karen Sheiles, and Greg and Wendy White in 2022.

Last drinks were served at the pub in 2013 before it was abandoned.

“My wife and I were on a road trip through the area with our friends when we drove past it,” Mr Sheiles told the ABC at the time.

Back then, the hotel, located about 60km from Cloncurry, was termite-riddled and was being sold “as is, where is”, a term often reserved for property pariahs.

Built in the 1860s, the hotel was originally built as a Customs House before being converted into a hotel in the 1920s.

In its hey day, Quamby even had a school but the demise of the railway saw the dozens of families that called it home move away, with many of the buildings and homes relocated elsewhere.

At the time of its sale, Quamby consisted of the derelict pub and a Telstra phone box.

For 364 days of the year, the population of Quamby is zilch, zip, nada, but every July the ghost town gets a new lease on life for one day when the Quamby Rodeo brings hundreds of people to the outback outpost.

Until a year ago, when the pub reopened, it was BYO.

Prior to its renovation, the only visitors were white ants.

At the time of sale, the structure had some modifications including the addition of a veranda and deck, several other smaller buildings, a four-room accommodation building, a large shed and swimming pool that was a dry swamp.

Now it is open again, serving passing grey nomads and ringers.

“But the Quamby Pub is more than just a watering hole, it’s a true outback destination,” the listing by City & Country Realty says.

“The property offers eight donga rooms, and three ensuite queen bedrooms providing ample accommodation for guests.

“The extensive grounds feature 50 caravan sites, five powered sites, a playground, and a pool, making it an ideal spot for families, adventurers, and those seeking a genuine Australian outback experience.”

That’s a big improvement of the $110,000 hot mess that was there just a few years ago.

“Imagine running a business where the walls are steeped in history, and every corner exudes the spirit of the outback,” the listings says.

Other features include a fully functional kitchen, undercover outdoor seating, a chook pen and a BBQ area, this isn’t just a pub, it’s a thriving community hub.

“After a period of abandonment, the historic Quamby Pub (established in 1860) has been revived and is now operational,” the Outback Queensland Tourism website says.

The Quamby Pub is for sale for $1.3 million plus stock at valuation.

