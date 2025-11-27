From crumbling cottage to 3D printed farmhouse: Jamie Durie’s move to Byron revealed

He’s just listed his $33m mega-mansion in Sydney’s Northern Beaches, and now award-winning landscape architect Jamie Durie is embarking on his next homebuilding project, creating Australia’s second 3D printed concrete home on his dairy farm in Bangalow, northern NSW.

Durie says he hopes to step into an off-grid lifestyle 16km from Byron Bay with fiancé singer/songwriter Ameka Jane and their two children Beau, 4 and Nash, 2 before they start school.

As well as hosting the new reality TV show – Jamie Durie’s Future House – he and Ameka are also one of three couples tasked with building a sustainable home in three months.

“We threw a hat into the ring to really experiment with new and modern methods of construction,” Durie told realcommercial.com.au.

“With the housing crisis in full swing in Australia, and the pressure to build 1.2 million houses in the next five years, we’re probably 300,000 trades short of achieving that target, so it made sense to step up and find a solution.

“To have to create something in a quick turnaround that makes economic sense is challenging but fun, all while trying to find a way to solve the housing crisis along,” he said.

It’s not every day you get to 3D print your own home either; and so far, Durie is loving the experiment; but it has come with some hiccups.

“Transporting a concrete 3D printing machine from Sydney to the Hinterlands was interesting; it’s about making sure that it fits in between the slabs and that the equipment isn’t getting in the way of the workers and everything else,” he said.

“We’ve had some teething battles to be honest, but that’s what pioneering new methods is all about. It’s about ensuring we find better ways to build faster. Especially if we are short on trade, we need to ensure that some of our building industry adopts automation,” said Durie who explained that the 3D printer can spit out cement like toothpaste; a constant stream at a large scale to build a home quickly.

The move to Byron Bay

Durie has had a long association with Byron Bay. He’s been visiting since he was a child aged eight, and started surfing up there aged 12. He recalls taking his eldest daughter Taylor up to Byron Bay when she was born to spend holidays together.

Durie bought his dairy farm in 2023 – paying $3 million dollars to reacquaint with the Hinterland region of NSW.

“I love the beach, being able to grow my own vegetables without chemicals and seeing the look on our kid’s faces when they run through the fields here without a worry,” he said.

While Durie is used to handling the stress of building – having done it many times before, he’s now sharing the load with his fiancé. He’s all about getting the built form and structure in place, while Ameka is tasked with interior and furniture choices.

“She’s done a great job with the interiors of our Avalon place, and she’ll do a great job here as well. At the moment I’m bouncing back between Sydney and here, just getting as much of the structure in place as I can quickly,” he said.

The couple knocked down the Caretakers Cottage on the farm to start the new build.

“We demolished the cottage, and we’re building a new one in its place. We’re using 10-star energy efficient appliances, double glazed windows, and we’re the first house in Australia to use double glazed louver windows,” he said.

The Hinterlands has been their favourite weekend escape for a few years now. They have ducks, geese and hens laying 20 eggs a day which keeps the kids amused.

The Avalon home in Sydney has garnered lots of interest, but they have not secured a buyer as of yet.

“We’ve got a lovely house and had a lot of interest in it because of its sustainability footprint,” Durie said.

“The geothermal technology in the Avalon home is what is outstanding. To build a house of that size and still have it the off grid was a huge accomplishment for me.”

As for Byron Bay and its surrounding towns, Durie is drawn to the community spirit he has found there. So far there’s been zero objections to his planning permit applications, whereas in Avalon he had to deal with 60 to create his perfect home.

“I love the community support that we find up here in this part of NSW,” he said. “It’s a breath of fresh air and a sense that everyone is getting on with what they’re doing. They have been supportive of our environmental building practices too, and that’s made the experience for me all the more enjoyable,” he said.

The new home is being constructed using 70% reduced carbon concrete, slabs that incorporate recycled plastic, and every inch of steel is made from 100% recycled scrap metal. The glass tiles from Beaumont are made from recycled TV and PC screens while all bench tops are carbon and silica free.

Where they eat and shop locally

1. The Eltham Pub in Eltham, NSW.

Home to the “best parmigianas in town,” he said.

“It’s a beautiful old Australian pub, not much has changed and it’s very homely. They have lots of local live music and we love the vibe here,” Durie said.

2. Doma in Federal, NSW is their favourite Japanese restaurant where you “can’t go wrong”.

3. Two Ravens Vintage Furniture in Lismore.

“They have become good mates and we love going to get vintage furniture from here,” Durie said.

“The idea of bringing something old into something new is quite charming. Giving furniture a second life is important -it’s a cradle-to-cradle philosophy and circular economy thinking.”