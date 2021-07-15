Fred Peisah lists iconic Warwick Farm stables

An iconic Warwick Farm stables belonging to famed racehorse owner Fred Peisah has come to the market for the first time in several decades.

The 2042sqm complex at 11 Manning St is being offered to buyers with major development opportunity backing onto the train line.

It is where legendary trainer Billy Prain trained Mr Peisah’s thoroughbreds for 31 years, producing Group race winners for jockeys including two-time Melbourne Cup victor Corey Brown.

Having started his five-decade career in racing as a jockey, Prain retired in 2018, the same year former solicitor Mr Peisah sold the Lomar Park Stud near Macarthur he’d operated for 50 years.

The stables at Warwick Farm are on the market via an expressions of interest campaign with CBRE’s Andrew Sukkar and Alex Mirzaian. A price guide of $3.5 million has been set.

The Manning St property is being offered with vacant possession, and features a renovated three-bedroom house, 16 stables and a separate feed room.

It is part of a precinct near Warwick Farm racecourse that is currently zoned R2 Low Density Residential, permitting subdivision, but set to be rezoned B4 Mixed Use to allow high-rise residential flats with a 17m height limit.

Mr Sukkar said the site was well positioned to capitalise on the area’s transformation with the new airport in western Sydney and the construction of the third CBD.

“Warwick Farm’s racing precinct will be revitalised over the coming years and play a key role in supporting the population growth that will follow the delivery of major infrastructure projects in the area,” he said.

“We’re expecting strong interest from speculative investors, owner occupiers and developers who can see the opportunities presented by the precinct rezoning.”