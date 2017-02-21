Real commercial

Franco Cozzo takes Footscray store off market

Adrian Ballantyne | 21 FEBRUARY 2017
Franco Cozzo has sold his Footscray furniture store. Picture: Facebook.
Melbourne furniture king Franco Cozzo has backflipped on a plan to sell his renowned Footscray retail store.

Cozzo, who shot to fame in the 1980s and 1990s with a series of iconic television ads in which he referred to his stores as being located in “Brunswick and Footisgray”, put his Footscray store on the market three weeks ago with a reported $7 million price tag.

It was predicted that Cozzo’s shop at 54-58 Hopkins St would be snapped up by a developer, with a view to building apartments on the site.

But in a short video posted on Facebook on Monday, Cozzo reveals he’s not going anywhere, for now.

“Hello my friends, thank you for your comment,” Cozzo says in the 13-second clip.

Franco Cozzo in the video posted on his Facebook page. Picture: Facebook.

“I’ve decided to stay in Footisgray. Come and see me and buy the best in Brunswick and Footisgray.”

“Comprade di Franco Cozzo.”

Cozzo also put the 1088sqm store, which he has owned and operated since 1968, on the market in 2014 but  never sold it.

