Former rugby boss buys historic NSW farm

Former Australian Rugby Union boss Bill Pulver is buying a historic farm holding at Braidwood, southwest of Sydney, with plans to operate it as a wedding and function centre.

Pulver and his family sealed the deal to buy the largely convict-built Mona Farm, replete with an ornamental lake, Roman Palladian-style bridge and century-old gardens, at a price of about $5 million mid-last month.

Set on 50ha, the historic country estate includes a newly renovated lavish main homestead, as well as several outbuildings offering additional guest accommodation and event spaces.

The Pulver family have long adored the Braidwood area — about one hour’s drive from Canberra and three hours from Sydney — and believe Mona Farm is a “unique” piece of real estate and a viable money-making concern.

Pulver, who announced he would step down from the ARU in August, is not the only sporting official to take an interest in rural areas southwest of Sydney. Former NAB boss Cameron Clyne, now ARU chairman, has a weekender in the southern highlands, closer to Sydney.

The Pulver family’s Mona Farm includes 12 renovated bedrooms and 10 bathrooms set on the sprawling estate fronting ­Little River Road, Braidwood.

Mona Farm’s The Wool Shed is set up for functions and entertaining, while guest accommodation includes the four-bedroom The Stables complex along with the three-bedroom and three-bathroom The Coach House, which was built in 1903 and is part of the original convict-built building.

But at $1600 a night, the original convict brick Georgian main homestead is the most expensive of the historic estate’s accommodation options. It has marble fireplaces, cedar joinery and four bedrooms, as well as 3.5 bathrooms, plus several living and ­entertaining areas.

The Stables is presently rented out at $1000 a night and is located above working stables. The Coach House is billed as five-star accommodation, also commanding $1000 a night.

It is understood the Pulver family were drawn to the farm specifically because of its award-winning heritage gardens, which were planted by Thomas Braidwood-Wilson in the early 1840s.

The renovated stable block for six horses includes an Olympic-sized arena with watering system.

The property first hit the market in early November.

Knight Frank’s head of prestige residential, Deborah Cullen negotiated the sale of the property, on the edge of the Braidwood township. The sale is expected to settle late this month.

Cullen declined to comment to The Australian.

