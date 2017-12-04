Ex-AFL star Salopek set for commercial property success

Former AFL star Steven Salopek is working at Knight Frank after five years at Crabtree’s. Picture: Herald Sun.

A “no regrets” mentality from a decade in elite sport spurred AFL footballer-turned property gun Steven Salopek to take a punt in the commercial sector.

The former Port Adelaide midfielder, who started his real estate career at Crabtrees in Melbourne’s southeast after an impressive 121-game AFL stint, recently took up a role as a senior executive with global player Knight Frank.

“I’d been with Crabtrees almost five years and had a desire to work within commercial agency or at least experience it and an opportunity came about from a prior relationship,’’ Salopek tells realcommercial.com.au.

“I didn’t want to look back in time and be disappointed for not at least trying. I’d learnt this from decisions throughout my football career.”

The 32-year-old is working within Knight Frank’s industrial sales and leasing division and has hit the ground running.

He is running the sales campaign for a rare freestanding office warehouse at 1 Buckland St Clayton, which will be auctioned on December 6, and recently sold a 1224sqm building in Doveton off-market.

“It hasn’t been an easy transition but one where I have learnt a lot – in particular the value of honesty and integrity,’’ Salopek says.

“Commercial real estate is a small industry so reputation is very important to be successful.

“I’m enjoying the experience of meeting major multinational developers and significant property consortiums.”

Salopek, selected with pick number six in the 2002 AFL’s draft, was part of Port’s 2007 Grand Final side, and now hopes to solidify his career in southeastern Melbourne market with a focus on superior service to customers.

Many of the skills from his football life have been transferrable to commercial real estate.

“Football gave me the right tools in regard to presentation, public speaking and working in a team environment and most importantly being honest and hard working,’’ he says.

“I just needed to learn the fundamentals and property knowledge to become more accomplished.

“There have been many tools that have been transferable; a key one is communication.

“Being exposed to corporate clients, lunches, golf days but also the ability to interact with children and families are just as important because I deal with plenty of business owners and developers from all types of life.

“It’s important to find a common area of interest, identifying them and steer the conversation in the right direction, which is not to dissimilar to a post-match interview or press conference.”

Salopek’s career switch has the added bonus of flexibility to enjoy weekends with his young family, having endured years of travel due to football.

He tips that the commercial sales market will continue to strengthen off the back of outstanding results over the past year.

Investor yields continue to tighten and for owner occupiers vacant buildings are at a premium, he says.

“I believe there will be a shortage of stock supply. We are going through seeing this now but it will increase significantly next year – there is just nothing to replace once a vendor sells so listings will be become paramount.”