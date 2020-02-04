Former Port Elliot pinball parlour ‘Fonzies’ flipped onto market

History for the taking at 39 The Strand, Port Elliot

If you’re a child of ’Generation X’ you may remember Fonzies – a popular pinball parlour in Port Elliot, now turned family home. If you do, it could now be yours with the landmark property on the market for the first time in 50 years.

For sale with a $695,000 price tag, the 1012sqm property at 39 The Strand is set between family-friendly Hotel Elliot and the popular Thunderbird Restaurant, and has been held by the same family for half a decade.

Vendors Mike and Diana Richardson say Richardson’s parents purchased the property when it was a fruit and vegetable shop.

“They knocked it down and Dad built ‘Fonzies’, which was a pinball parlour with pool tables, jukebox and canteen,” Richardson says.

“People from Adelaide used to come to Fonzies. We served hot food, milkshakes, cold drinks, ice creams, chips and lollies.

“When Fonzies started to wane, all the amusements were sold and Dad offered the property to me as a house, which I’ve lived in for nearly 40 years.”

Both Mr and Mrs Richardson say the property’s location is ideal for buyers searching for an opportunity offering an array of options.

“It’s a short walk to beautiful Horseshoe Bay, and it’s literally just around the corner to the train station to catch The Cockle Train,” he said.

“It’s been in my family a long time so there are a lot of memories but I think it’s time for somebody with a fresh perspective to do with the place what they want.

“It’s the opportunity of a lifetime when you think about it.”

Ray White Goolwa and Victor Harbor Principal Nathan Fry says the home is set to one side of the large block which could allow for the construction of an adjoining property similar to the neighbouring development (subject to necessary consents).

“You could do something commercial with it like a cafe, restaurant or hotel, or it could be purchased for mixed use,” he says.

“Many people don’t know it exists as it’s got a huge hedge along the front so you could drive past a thousand times and not realise what’s there.

“I think it’ll be a real surprise to people and when they see this opportunity between two popular businesses, I think imaginations will run wild as to what can be achieved.”

Port Elliot is a top holiday destination, only an hour’s drive from Adelaide.

“It’s very accessible and Horseshoe Bay is one of the nicer beaches in the state where families love to come every summer,” Fry says.

“The Strand is full of hotels, cafes, second-hand shops and heritage buildings, so it’s a very, very popular strip.

“This property is a unique offering in the most sought-after spot along the coast.”

Fry is running a ‘best offer’ campaign closing 12pm, Wednesday February 19, unless sold prior.