Real commercial

Former Footscray footballer Paul Dimattina’s iconic South Melbourne pub for sale

News
Emily Holgate
First published 17 October 2022, 7:30am
Lamaro's Hotel

Longstanding tenant and former Footscray footballer Paul Dimattina’s Lamaro’s Hotel is up for sale. Picture: Alex Coppel.

Iconic South Melbourne pub Lamaro’s Hotel, where former Footscray footballer Paul Dimattina slings suds, is looking for someone new to take over its legacy.

Longstanding tenant, publican and 131-game AFL player Dimattina shares the leasehold with executive chef Geoff Lindsay.

But the hotel’s namesake Pam Lamaro, who has owned the building for more than 20 years, is selling the freehold which could make as much as $14m.

RELATED: Australia’s ‘Schitt’s Creek’: Entire Victorian town with its own pub up for sale

Paul Dimattina furious at lack of hospitality representation at Jobs and Skills Summit

Iconic Brunswick St building home to Labour in Vain hotel and Zetta Florence up for sale

The historic watering hole is positioned on a prime residential corner spot in South Melbourne.

It brings in a steady income through 4 per cent annual increases.

The sale also includes three stylish upstairs apartments.

Ms Lamaro is also known for her work as a non-executive director with the Collingwood Football Club Foundation and on the fundraising committee for St Vincent’s Private Hospital in Werribee.

Her 273-279 Cecil St property includes both the popular hotel and three upstairs apartments, including one that Ms Lamaro has resided in.

Kay & Burton South Yarra chairman Gerald Delany said that Ms Lamaro was selling the building as she now spent a lot of her time in Byron Bay and with her family in Phillip Island, where she also has a home.

“It’s a trophy building,” Mr Delany added. “It’s in a very unique residential locality and it’s a very good investment with the three apartments.”

The current lease is in place for another eight years as part of an initial 10-year term, with the option to extend thereafter for a further 10 years.

A steady income growth is also viable through 4 per cent annual increases on the pub’s lease, but the next owner could also choose to lease the apartments or run them as short-stay accommodation.

The pub first opened its doors in the 1850s, but has been known as Lamaro’s for more than 20 years.

The apartments could provide further income if rented out as residential or short-stay accommodation.

Lamaro's Hotel

Publican and former Footscray footballer Paul Dimattina shares the leasehold. Picture Jay Town

JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group vice president Will Connolly said with the apartment spaces, there was potential for buyers to convert the venue back to a hotel “down the track”.

The listing is without a price tag as this will be determined by market interest, but Mr Delany indicated the historic watering hole could sell for “anywhere up to $14 million”.

Lamaro’s first opened its doors in the 1850s and has proved popular over the years as an after-work drinks, special occasions or corporate lunch location, positioned on a prime 509sq m corner spot in a residential pocket of South Melbourne.

Before tackling the life of a publican, Mr Dimattina played 131 games for the Footscray Football Club between 1995 and 2003.

His family’s hospitality group has also run numerous other venues across Melbourne, including Southgate’s Blue Train cafe.
Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: ’Bidding frenzy’ pushes Middle Park apartment $630k above reserve

From rail to sale: Circa-1917 Red Rattler train carriage the star feature of Pakenham house

Moving On Up: Damien Oliver reveals his wild home market ride

emily.holgate@news.com.au

    Related Articles

    News

    Historic Orielton Homestead up for sale for the first time in 75 years

    Historic Orielton Homestead up for sale for the first time in 75 years

    News

    Free rent, $1m reno offered to childcare centre buyers as part of National Coptic Childcare Alliance Industry Gala Event

    News

    Office occupancy spikes despite preference for working from home

    Office occupancy spikes despite preference for working from home
    Related Articles

    News

    Historic Orielton Homestead up for sale for the first time in 75 years

    Historic Orielton Homestead up for sale for the first time in 75 years

    News

    Free rent, $1m reno offered to childcare centre buyers as part of National Coptic Childcare Alliance Industry Gala Event

    News

    Office occupancy spikes despite preference for working from home

    Office occupancy spikes despite preference for working from home
    Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.