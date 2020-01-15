Real commercial

Former Denistone East Uniting Church sold off

News
Katrina Creer | 15 JANUARY 2020
The former East Deniston Uniting Church site has sold.
The former East Deniston Uniting Church site has sold.

The former Denistone East Uniting Church, which a decade ago became one of the first parishes to hold its services spoken in Korean only, has sold.

The 1434sqm site in Acacia St, Eastwood, which was originally owned by the Methodist Church Trust Australia — now the Uniting Church Trust Australia – fetched $2.7 million after just 10 days on the market.

A spokeswoman for the Uniting Church says the buildings could no longer accommodate the growing congregation. The money raised will also be used to fund a Chinese speaking minister in the area.

“Additionally the church was in a residential street with no parking or growth possible,” the spokeswoman says.

Agent Tony Jasprizza from Anthony Trees First National Real Estate says the church site attracted interest from developers and those interested in the community facilities.

The old signboard outside of the Denistone East Uniting Church in Eastwood.

It consists of a building of worship and separate large hall with kitchen and bathrooms.

“It has been used by a lot of community groups over the years but the church is no longer being used as the Korean group moved to another property in Eastwood and the Uniting Church decided to liquidate it,” Jasprizza says.

“We have a very strong database and we ended up getting three offers on the property.”

The site was purchased by a private investor from Sydney’s west who is considering opening a childcare centre there or developing the site into four villas, subject to Council approval.

The Denistone East Methodist Church was founded on what was originally a cow paddock surrounded by orchards back in around 1953.

At its height of popularity, it reportedly had a Sunday school with 300 children, a youth group with 70 teenagers and its Christmas services were standing room only.

The property was listed on the market just before Christmas.

The property was later shared by the Uniting Church and the Korean speaking Sydney Lord’s Mind Presbyterian Church.

In 2010, a decision was made to cancel the English services and hold two Korean morning services as well as evening services during the week.

While it is rare to have a church site come up for sale, Jasprizza says it is not his first sale of its kind.

“I’ve also sold a community church owned by the Anglican Church in Beecroft – so that is two I have done in the last 10 years,” he says.

This article from the Northern District Times originally appeared as “Uniting Church sells East Denistone property for $2.7m”.

Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.