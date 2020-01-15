Former Denistone East Uniting Church sold off

The former Denistone East Uniting Church, which a decade ago became one of the first parishes to hold its services spoken in Korean only, has sold.

The 1434sqm site in Acacia St, Eastwood, which was originally owned by the Methodist Church Trust Australia — now the Uniting Church Trust Australia – fetched $2.7 million after just 10 days on the market.

A spokeswoman for the Uniting Church says the buildings could no longer accommodate the growing congregation. The money raised will also be used to fund a Chinese speaking minister in the area.

“Additionally the church was in a residential street with no parking or growth possible,” the spokeswoman says.

Agent Tony Jasprizza from Anthony Trees First National Real Estate says the church site attracted interest from developers and those interested in the community facilities.

It consists of a building of worship and separate large hall with kitchen and bathrooms. “It has been used by a lot of community groups over the years but the church is no longer being used as the Korean group moved to another property in Eastwood and the Uniting Church decided to liquidate it,” Jasprizza says. “We have a very strong database and we ended up getting three offers on the property.”

The site was purchased by a private investor from Sydney’s west who is considering opening a childcare centre there or developing the site into four villas, subject to Council approval.

The Denistone East Methodist Church was founded on what was originally a cow paddock surrounded by orchards back in around 1953.

At its height of popularity, it reportedly had a Sunday school with 300 children, a youth group with 70 teenagers and its Christmas services were standing room only.

The property was later shared by the Uniting Church and the Korean speaking Sydney Lord’s Mind Presbyterian Church.

In 2010, a decision was made to cancel the English services and hold two Korean morning services as well as evening services during the week.

While it is rare to have a church site come up for sale, Jasprizza says it is not his first sale of its kind.

“I’ve also sold a community church owned by the Anglican Church in Beecroft – so that is two I have done in the last 10 years,” he says.

This article from the Northern District Times originally appeared as “Uniting Church sells East Denistone property for $2.7m”.