Former Clayton West Primary School site jumps $9m in five years

A photo taken at the school shortly before it was closed. Picture: Andrew Batsch

The former Clayton West Primary School has sold for an eye-watering $23 million in a deal that added $9 million to its price in just five years.

It’s not yet clear if the new owner, Chinese-backed developer Heng Si International, will look to amend the 96-townhouse project currently approved at the site and branded “awful” by the local council.

But those who worked on the sale believe it’s an early sign homesellers hoping to team up with their neighbours for a premium could soon cash in after a lull in demand from the city’s developers.

In 2014 the Spire Group bought the more than 2ha property at 10 Alvina St, Oakleigh South for $14 million and bulldozed it to make way for its planned townhouse complex.

They’re now walking away from the site after five years with an extra $9 million up their sleeve, after a December 19 sale.

CBRE’s Julian White worked on the deal and says he does not know what motivated Spire to sell the site.

“They didn’t give specific reasons for the sale, but were happy to sell for a $9 million uplift,” White says.

Locals, including Monash Council, had opposed initial plans to redevelop the site, with councillors referring to the proposed townhouses — some to be built on sites just 5m wide — as “dog box” homes.

White says the hefty price rise despite a market correction between sales is a sign developers are coming back into the market.

“We were really happy with that result, the development site market’s wheels are starting to get back in motion,” White says.