Former Clayton West Primary School site jumps $9m in five years
News
Beachside Frankston Caltex among seven to be sold
One of the nation’s biggest fuel providers is selling off seven Melbourne petrol stations to developers.
News
Developers sign off on $3.5m Clayton church
Buyers have seen the light in Clayton, with a church selling under the hammer for $3.5 million.
News
Dulux head office paints a $25m picture for investors
A landmark Clayton building home to Dulux headquarters is expected to appeal to a palette of commercial investors after landing on the market.
News
Clayton NAB cashes in to smash reserve
An investor has splashed significant cash on a retail site in Clayton, buying the building a whopping $1.3 million over reserve.
News
Coles Clayton sells on jaw-dropping yield
A supermarket in suburban Melbourne has changed hands for an eye-watering 2.57% yield as retail assets continue to draw buyers, defying worries over the sector.
News
Hotel, retail part of $1bn project near Monash Uni
Melbourne’s eastern suburbs are set to get a $1 billion residential, retail and office development, with private developers Schiavello and The Saraceno Group teaming up for a new project near Monash University.
News
Metro Trains on move as Sky Rail gathers steam
Melbourne’s rail provider Metro Trains will move its offices, utilities and service vehicle workshop to Clayton in the city’s south-east, after leasing almost 20,000sqm of space.
News
Old schools help put $250m in Victoria’s piggy bank
The Victorian Government is embarking on a $250m firesale of surplus infill sites, including old schools, to fund its infrastructure projects.
