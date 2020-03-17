Former art gallery sold with childcare centre approval

It may look a little odd, but there is a good reason why this building in Kenthurst, which has just sold for $2.52 million, has very few windows.

The unique property at 39 Kenthurst Rd, was originally used as an art gallery and is still equipped with down lights to reduce glare on the work that once hung on its walls.

Its owners purchased the property four years ago with plans to open a childcare centre, however the approval process took longer than anticipated.

“By the time they had DA approval they had lost the desire to complete the conversion into childcare centre so they put it up for sale,” says agent Ben Jobberns from Guardian Realty.

The property consists of a five bedroom double storey house, swimming pool and the original art gallery building. The latter has open spaces, a modern kitchen, fireplace and bathroom.

It is approved to accommodate 57 youngsters which sparked strong interest when listed on the market at the end of last year.

“Because we had DA approved childcare in the heading it bought everyone out from the woodwork like from Haberfield and Merrylands, there seems to be interesting subgroup of buyers who are looking for childcare centres,” Jobberns says.

The new owners are, however, are planning on using the premises as a training/conference centre.

The property, which shares a border with The Hills Grammar School, is close to the bus route and walking distance to Round Corner.

This article from the Hills Shire Times originally appeared as “Former art gallery site in Kenthurst with approval to become a childcare centre sells”.