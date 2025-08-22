For sale: 4WD park with famous ‘Beer O’Clock Hill’ hits the market

An Aussie 4WD park with a popular hill climb known as “Beer O’Clock Hill” has hit the market.

The Springs 4×4 Park, near Warwick in Queensland, is up for sale but the buyer may need deep pockets.

Property records reveal owners Lucas and Michelle Bree, who also run the park, bought the 665ha land holding in 2022.

Mr Bree also runs Team Bree Offroad and shares his 4×4 adventures to a wide audience across social media.

“Book a time in next week to come have a chat if you are a serious buyer,” a post online said.

“Anyone that is fair dinkum will know it’s going to be in the millions and if you’re going to spend millions you will make the effort is my theory.”

He announced the news of his park being for sale in a post on Facebook on Wednesday, explaining it was an emotional decision.

“This has to be … one of the toughest, hardest posts and biggest decisions if not, of my life, with my family and everyone here,” he said.

“It’s something that we haven’t done lightly, we’ve given it a lot of thought for a long, long time.

“We’ve appreciated everything along our journey with all of you legends and the support you have given us, our sponsors and everybody who has made The Springs 4×4 Park an absolutely massive empire success.

“But the news is The Springs 4×4 Park is for sale.”

Mr Bree said a new grandson due later this year was the main reason the family had decided to sell.

“I want to be an awesome pop to this young fella,” he said.

“I don’t want the park to distract me from that.”

“I’ve got big ideas.

“You’ve seen what I’ve done to the park over the last four years so you can imagine I’m going to do some pretty cool stuff.

“It’s all going to be with you guys as the 4WD community across Australia, if not across the planet, moving forward.”

Mr Bree said the park had approval for motorbikes, paintball and 4WD, and included two three-bedroom houses as well as a new shed and office building.

“The amount of infrastructure we’ve put here is incredible,” he said.

“And it’s all because of you.”

The Springs 4×4 Park is described as a camping and adventure park at 21153 New England Highway, The Glen, about two hours from Brisbane.

It features tracks for 4X4 enthusiasts including simple touring to extreme hill climbs and rock tracks.