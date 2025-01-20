Footballer’s beachside mega site in shock forced sale

Former AFL star Scott Crow’s Gold Coast tower project has been scrapped, with the beachside mega site to go under the hammer in a shock forced sale.

The ex-Collingwood and Hawthorn player bought the site at 33, 35, and 37 Armrick Ave, Broadbeach in 2022. His company, Armrick Developments, secured development approval from Gold Coast City Council for a 33-storey luxury apartment building the following year.

But despite the green light, the project’s future is now up in the air, with a mortgagee exercising power of sale of the 1,768 sqm triple block.

The site goes to auction at Ray White Surfers Paradise’s The Event on January 27.

Selling agent Michael Willems, Ray White Commercial, said the property offered developers a fast-track into the hot beachside market.

“It is a fantastic opportunity because the site is ready to be built on, rather than an owner having to go through the difficult process of buying a suitable site and then going through council approvals,” Mr Willems said.

Melbourne-based Crow, 51, envisioned replacing the site’s existing three ageing unit blocks with a high-end residential and short-term accommodation complex of 203 apartments.

Designed by Plus Architecture, the sleek, curved tower was to include impressive amenities such as a gym, yoga deck, cold pools, a large swimming pool with floating day beds, a spa, sauna, private cabanas, barbecue areas, and a bar nook.

Apartments started from the fifth floor, with eight units per floor up to level 21. The upper levels of the tower housed four sub-penthouses and two double-storey penthouses, each with three bedrooms.

Located a short walk from the tourist mecca of Broadbeach’s surf, cafes, restaurants, and nightlife, the property captures sweeping views of the Gold Coast coastline and hinterland and was described in the sales listing as “a golden opportunity”.

Currently improved with multiple dwellings providing holding income, the property is zoned for high-density residential development with no height restrictions, opening up a range of possibilities for the new owner.