Five-star hotel part of major Western Sydney development

A new high-rise complex that will include apartments, retail and Parramatta’s first five-star hotel — the Sydney Marriott Hotel Parramatta – is set to arrive in 2027, according to developers JQZ.

The hotel will feature 279 rooms, offering new premium accommodation in the heart of Western Sydney.

It will boast a rooftop swimming pool with poolside bar, refined dining venues, and expansive conference and event facilities.

Marriott International vice president for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Richard Crawford said the hotel’s Parramatta location was “strategically chosen”.

“As the world’s largest hotel company, Marriott International has strategically chosen Parramatta for our flagship Marriott brand, recognising the city’s future as a thriving commercial and cultural centre,” Mr Crawford said.

The hotel comes as part of a three-block plan from Sydney-based developers JQZ known as One City Square Parramatta.

The development will be a mixed-use precinct including apartments, a gym, a future community centre and a park.

A European-style piazza will sit at the centre, with cafes, restaurants and specialty stores.

Mr Crawford said the Marriot’s inclusion within One City Square “confirms Parramatta’s growing importance on the world stage.”

Apartments within One City Square will range from one to three bedrooms.

According to JQZ, many of the homes will feature spacious terraces and private balconies, designed for alfresco living.

Apartments are now selling, with a one-bedroom unit priced at $629,000.

Two-bedroom units are listed at $800,000, while a three-bedder is priced at $1.165m.

The median unit price in Parramatta is $610,000.

Construction is underway with completion expected by mid-2028.

