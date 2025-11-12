realcommercial.com.au logo

Five-star hotel part of major Western Sydney development

News
Owen Raymond
First published 12 November 2025, 8:18am

A new development will introduce new amenities and accommodation to Parramatta. Picture: Supplied.

A new high-rise complex that will include apartments, retail and Parramatta’s first five-star hotel — the Sydney Marriott Hotel Parramatta – is set to arrive in 2027, according to developers JQZ.

The hotel will feature 279 rooms, offering new premium accommodation in the heart of Western Sydney.

It will boast a rooftop swimming pool with poolside bar, refined dining venues, and expansive conference and event facilities.

Marriott International vice president for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Richard Crawford said the hotel’s Parramatta location was “strategically chosen”.

The plans for the Marriott Hotel and One City Square in Parramatta. Picture: Supplied.

“As the world’s largest hotel company, Marriott International has strategically chosen Parramatta for our flagship Marriott brand, recognising the city’s future as a thriving commercial and cultural centre,” Mr Crawford said.

The hotel comes as part of a three-block plan from Sydney-based developers JQZ known as One City Square Parramatta.

The development will be a mixed-use precinct including apartments, a gym, a future community centre and a park.

MORE: Home stuffed with pianos exposes wild Sydney truth

The plans for the central piazza at One City Square, Parramatta. Picture: Supplied.

A European-style piazza will sit at the centre, with cafes, restaurants and specialty stores.

Mr Crawford said the Marriot’s inclusion within One City Square “confirms Parramatta’s growing importance on the world stage.”

Apartments within One City Square will range from one to three bedrooms.

According to JQZ, many of the homes will feature spacious terraces and private balconies, designed for alfresco living.

MORE: Inside Nedd Brockmann’s growing empire

Artist’s impression of the planned apartments for One City Square, Parramatta. Picture: Supplied.

Apartments are now selling, with a one-bedroom unit priced at $629,000.

Two-bedroom units are listed at $800,000, while a three-bedder is priced at $1.165m.

The median unit price in Parramatta is $610,000.

Construction is underway with completion expected by mid-2028.

MORE: Celebrity real estate agent Gavin Rubinstein’s $10m+ empire

Related Articles

News

Greg Goodman calls for reality check on AI boom

Greg Goodman calls for reality check on AI boom

News

Canopy to concrete: Graya’s green vision for lifestyle hub unveiled

Canopy to concrete: Graya’s green vision for lifestyle hub unveiled

Buying & Selling

Prime South Melbourne site revealed with $30m+ price tag

Prime South Melbourne site revealed with $30m+ price tag

Related Articles

News

Greg Goodman calls for reality check on AI boom

Greg Goodman calls for reality check on AI boom

News

Canopy to concrete: Graya’s green vision for lifestyle hub unveiled

Canopy to concrete: Graya’s green vision for lifestyle hub unveiled

Buying & Selling

Prime South Melbourne site revealed with $30m+ price tag

Prime South Melbourne site revealed with $30m+ price tag
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.