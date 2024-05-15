First look: Plan for new southern hub with hundreds of apartments

A private developer hopes to create a new hub in Brisbane’s south with hundreds of apartments, shops, restaurants, green space, a hotel and tavern commencing mid next year if council approves.

Kinstone Group general manager Tommy Hung confirmed plans had been lodged with council for a $380m mixed-use master planned community 15 minutes south of the Brisbane CBD.

To be called ‘Rochedale Terrace’ the community was designed by award-winning group Arkhefield on a four hectare corner site at 46 West Street and 400 Miles Platting Road, Rochedale.

MORE: ‘Tent city’ breakdown: 91 per cent of suburbs in crisis as rents surge

‘Ridiculously popular’: Dozens of bidders push Brisbane knockdown over reserve

The master plan is broken down into three stages, with the first involving the commercial elements of the project, and the second and third to involve the residential rollout plus more retail and dining options.

“Our vision is to create a vibrant and welcoming destination that celebrates the natural environment and brings people together,” Mr Hung said.

“The first stage of Rochedale Terrace will deliver a contemporary mixed-use precinct that includes a variety of retail and dining options, a local tavern, and a 75-room boutique hotel, deliberately set back from West Street to prioritise the position of the new community park.”

MORE:Amy Shark confirms move to Sydney ahead of hot third album

Seeing double: ‘Ryan Reynolds’ is buying property in Queensland

“The park is the heart of the precinct, from which the retail pavilion and residential buildings will take shape. It also provides an opportunity to rejuvenate the adjoining creek and connect the precinct to the broader community.”

He said an estimated 280 apartments were expected to be delivered during the second and third stages of development, alongside additional retail and commercial spaces, outdoor pavilions and extensive landscaping.

“Rochedale Terrace will create more green shared spaces, retail and social precincts for the community to connect and will become a vibrant meeting place in years to come”.

Mr Hung said the master plan had a ‘gentle density’ approach – providing much needed housing diversity and retail, recreation and events spaces.

FOLLOW SOPHIE FOSTER ON X