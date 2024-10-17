First look: Iconic hotel gets $15m Olympic makeover

The beloved Lord Stanley Hotel in East Brisbane is receiving a $15 million revival for its 2025 reopening, designed to prepare the hotel’s amenities for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

Bought by the Hakfoort Group in 2022, the hotel was closed in May to begin construction on extensions and refurbishments to the property.

Hakfoort Group has given The Courier Mail exclusive details on what patrons will see when the hotel opens its doors again, from a state-of-the-art beer garden to new outdoor areas and entertainment facilities.

Director of the Hakfoort Group, Albert Hakfoort, said their plans intended to add new amenities to the hotel while restoring the classic features of its original build.

“[The Lord Stanley Hotel] has played an integral role in the community of East Brisbane for over a century,” he said. “Restoring this landmark involves uncovering the hotel’s original beauty, which has been hidden by modern refurbishments over the years.”

“The balance of history and innovation will help bring this local institution back to its former glory, adding character to the suburb, especially with Brisbane set to host a significant international event in the coming years.”

Mr Hakfoort said he was most excited for the new extended beer garden, now designed to seat 200 guests under a retractable roof, surrounded by tropical plants.

The garden will also feature a massive LED television wall worth $90,000, along with climate control misting and heating for various weather conditions.

Three 10,000L rainwater tanks will be used to support the garden, along with an aquaponic green wall by the hotel’s entrance.

Three additional outdoor areas will be added: a public bar deck overlooking Stanley St, a functions deck for 150 guests, and a climate-controlled entertainment area, including a playground for kids staying at the hotel.

The hotel’s restaurant and bar will be refurbished and expanded, with the hotel adding a gaming lounge and sports bar with 360-degree television viewing.

Hakfoort Group previously spent around $20 million for the freehold and going concern of the hotel. With these refurbishments, company will have invested around $35 million into the building.

Mr Hakfoort said the restoration would include showcasing the red brick construction that gave the hotel its classic flair.

“This beautiful, distinctive brickwork is a signature of only a few historic Brisbane hotels and is essential to the character of the Lord Stanley,” he said. “The craftsmanship and heritage embedded in these walls deserve to be preserved for future generations.”

The opening for the new Stanley Hotel is expected to go ahead in early 2025.