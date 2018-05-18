First church falls in Tasmania’s big Anglican selloff

The former St Luke’s Church at Judbury has sold at auction for $107,000 as part of the Anglican Church’s asset sale. Picture: David Killick

One of the first churches to be sold under the Anglican Church’s asset sell-off has gone under the hammer.

The former St Luke’s Church at Judbury was auctioned last week.

Built in the 1860s, it was moved to its present site in the mid-1950s.

The simple wooden building, complete with 11 pews and a pedal organ, attracted a opening bid of $80,000 and a vendor bid before being sold to an absentee bidder for $107,000.

The auction attracted around 20 people, including members of the former congregation.

The sale of about half of the Anglican Church’s property holdings in Tasmania is expected to raise around $20 million.

The church is selling off 108 properties including 76 churches, although the final list will not be determined until after feedback from local communities.

A quarter of the money has been earmarked for the victims of abuse at the hands of church members.

