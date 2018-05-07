Sale of 76 Tasmanian churches to help fund abuse payments

St Stephen’s on Sandy Bay Rd is one of the Anglican Church’s properties that’s been earmarked for sale. Picture: Luke Bowden.

The sale of about half of the Anglican Church’s property holdings in Tasmania is expected to raise around $20 million, says Bishop of Tasmania Richard Condie.

Releasing a list of properties being considered for sale, Bishop Condie says 25% of the funds raised will be put aside to help fund payments to the victims of sexual abuse in the church.

The list of 108 properties — including 76 churches — and will be finalised after consultation with local communities and further considered at the church Synod in June.

“Today we are releasing a preliminary list of properties proposed for sale. This list is not exhaustive and is not yet finalised. We are at the very beginning of the process,” Bishop Condie says.

“After Synod there will be a period in which parishes can seek a review of the decision to sell a property, making a case for its exemption. Diocesan Council will make its final decision in December.

“Local communities are welcome to express their concerns about church property marked for sale. It will be best to do this when the list is finalised after the June Synod.

“We want to provide concerned members of the community with an opportunity to work out how they can help preserve part of Tasmania’s heritage, while allowing us to meet our redress obligations.”

Most properties are in rural areas, although the list includes St Stephens Church in Sandy Bay, St Raphael’s Church at Fern Tree and St Peter’s at Blackmans Bay.

Bishop Condie said the church expected to pay a total of $8.6 million in redress to victims of sexual abuse, of which $4.7 million will come from property sales, $2.8 million from church funds and $1.1 million from contributions from congregations.

THE FULL LIST

All Saints Church and Hall, Melton Mowbray, 9-11 Blackwell Rd

All Souls Church Cemetery, Patersonia, 896 Patersonia Rd

Christ Church, Burial Ground and Parsonage, Illawarra Illawarra Rd

Church of the Ascension Hall, Lilydale, 25 Station Rd

Glebe land, Buckland, Duke St

Holy Trinity Church, Beaconsfield 175 Weld St

Rectory, Margate, 113 Beach Rd

Rental Property, 9 Coolabah Rd, Sandy Bay

Saleyards, Deloraine, 9 East Westbury Place

St Albans Church Burial Ground, Koonya, 496 Nubeena Rd

St Andrews Assistants House, Lenah Valley, 13 Sharps Rd

St Andrews Church Hall, Lenah Valley, 224 Lenah Valley Rd

St Andrews Church and Hall, Evandale, 6 High St

St Annes Church and Hall, Lutana, 27 Ashbolt Cres

St Augustines Church, Macquarie Plains, 388 Gordon River Rd

St Barnabas Church and Hall, South Arm, 3337 South Arm Road

St Bartholomews Church, Forest, 502 Mengha Rd

St Georges Church Cemetery, Gagebrook, Briggs Rd

St Georges Church Hall, Moriarty, 45 Hermitage Lane

St Georges Church, Mathinna, 4 Dunn St

St James Church Hall, Northdown, Port Sorell Rd

St James Church and Hall, Montagu Bay Loinah Road

St James Church, Colebrook, 7 Richmond St

St James Church, Jericho, Jericho Rd

St James the Less Church, Osterley, 79 Church Rd

St John Quamby Cottage, Ryans Rd, Spring Beach

St John The Baptist Church, Buckland, Duke St

St John the Baptist Church, Ouse, Bridge Hotel Rd

St John the Evangelist Church, Lower Marshes, 1404 Lower Marshes Rd

St Johns Church Cemetery, Franklin, 3328 Huon Hwy

St Johns Church Cemetery, Plenty, 930 Glenora Rd

St Johns Church, Ross, 11 Church St

St Johns Church, Snug, 11 Frost St

St Johns Rental Rectory, New Town, St Johns Ave

St Lukes Church Hall, Latrobe, 21 Hamilton St

St Lukes Church, Judbury, 1282 Glen Huon Rd

St Lukes Rectory Church St, Richmond

St Marks Chapel of Ease, Bellerive, 31 Queen St

St Marks Rectory, Cygnet, 22 George St

St Martins Church Hall, Chigwell, 2-4 Junee St

St Martins Church, Dunalley, 116 Arthur Highway

St Martins Church, Shed Rectory, Queenstown, 41-43 Driffield St

St Marys Church, Rectory, Triabunna, 1 Franklin St

St Marys Church, Gretna, 31 Church Rd

St Marys Church, Hall Burial Ground, Kempton, 122 Main Road

St Marys Hall, Gretna, 3548 Lyell Hwy

St Matthias Church, Windermere, 431 Windermere Rd

St Matthias Church, Woodsdale, 2265 Woodsdale Rd

St Michael All Angels Church, Parish Room, Craft Room and Vestry, Bothwell, 2 Market Place

St Michaels All Angels Church, Pyengana, 280057 Tasman Highway

St Michaels Church Play Centre, Bagdad, 42 School Rd

St Olaves Church, Stony Rise, 200 Stony Rise Rd

St Oswalds Church, Tunbridge, 90 Main Road

St Pauls Church Hall, East Devonport, 15 Thomas St

St Pauls Church Hall, Stanley, 37-39 Church St

St Peters Church Rectory, and vacant block, Fingal, 2 Talbot St

St Peters Church, Blackmans Bay, 19-23 Pearsall Ave

St Peters Church, Hall and Cemetery, Hamilton, 11 Ponsonby St

St Peters Church, Hall and Rectory, St Leonards, 315 St Leonards Rd

St Raphael’s Church, Fern Tree, 725 Huon Rd

St Saviour Church, Hall Cemetery, Meander, 143 Main Rd

St Simons St Judes Church, Woodbridge, 3468 Channel Hwy

St Stephens Church Hall, Sandy Bay, 520 Sandy Bay Rd

St Thomas Church Cemetery, Tea Tree, 940 Middle Tea Tree Rd

St Thomas Church, Avoca, Falmouth St

St Thomas Hall (Post Office), Avoca, Falmouth St

Vacant Land, Avoca, 2 Arthur St

Vacant Land, Elizabeth Town, Lot 7 Bass Highway

Vacant Land, Fingal, Gray St

Vacant Land, Gagebrook, Lot 786 Briggs Rd

Vacant Land, Gagebrook, Lot 785 Briggs Rd

Vacant Land, Gormanston, Lot 2 Linda, Lyell Highway

Vacant land, Kempton, Main Street

Vacant Land, Lebrina, Lisle Rd

Vacant Land, Pontville, Kimberley St

Vacant Land, Rosebery, Baker St

Vacant Land, Triabunna, 10 Victoria St

This article from The Mercury first appeared as “Anglican Church in Tasmania releases list of 108 properties earmarked for sale to fund compo payouts to victims of sexual abuse”.