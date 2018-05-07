Sale of 76 Tasmanian churches to help fund abuse payments
The sale of about half of the Anglican Church’s property holdings in Tasmania is expected to raise around $20 million, says Bishop of Tasmania Richard Condie.
Releasing a list of properties being considered for sale, Bishop Condie says 25% of the funds raised will be put aside to help fund payments to the victims of sexual abuse in the church.
The list of 108 properties — including 76 churches — and will be finalised after consultation with local communities and further considered at the church Synod in June.
“Today we are releasing a preliminary list of properties proposed for sale. This list is not exhaustive and is not yet finalised. We are at the very beginning of the process,” Bishop Condie says.
“After Synod there will be a period in which parishes can seek a review of the decision to sell a property, making a case for its exemption. Diocesan Council will make its final decision in December.
“Local communities are welcome to express their concerns about church property marked for sale. It will be best to do this when the list is finalised after the June Synod.
“We want to provide concerned members of the community with an opportunity to work out how they can help preserve part of Tasmania’s heritage, while allowing us to meet our redress obligations.”
Most properties are in rural areas, although the list includes St Stephens Church in Sandy Bay, St Raphael’s Church at Fern Tree and St Peter’s at Blackmans Bay.
Bishop Condie said the church expected to pay a total of $8.6 million in redress to victims of sexual abuse, of which $4.7 million will come from property sales, $2.8 million from church funds and $1.1 million from contributions from congregations.
THE FULL LIST
All Saints Church and Hall, Melton Mowbray, 9-11 Blackwell Rd
All Souls Church Cemetery, Patersonia, 896 Patersonia Rd
Christ Church, Burial Ground and Parsonage, Illawarra Illawarra Rd
Church of the Ascension Hall, Lilydale, 25 Station Rd
Glebe land, Buckland, Duke St
Holy Trinity Church, Beaconsfield 175 Weld St
Rectory, Margate, 113 Beach Rd
Rental Property, 9 Coolabah Rd, Sandy Bay
Saleyards, Deloraine, 9 East Westbury Place
St Albans Church Burial Ground, Koonya, 496 Nubeena Rd
St Andrews Assistants House, Lenah Valley, 13 Sharps Rd
St Andrews Church Hall, Lenah Valley, 224 Lenah Valley Rd
St Andrews Church and Hall, Evandale, 6 High St
St Annes Church and Hall, Lutana, 27 Ashbolt Cres
St Augustines Church, Macquarie Plains, 388 Gordon River Rd
St Barnabas Church and Hall, South Arm, 3337 South Arm Road
St Bartholomews Church, Forest, 502 Mengha Rd
St Georges Church Cemetery, Gagebrook, Briggs Rd
St Georges Church Hall, Moriarty, 45 Hermitage Lane
St Georges Church, Mathinna, 4 Dunn St
St James Church Hall, Northdown, Port Sorell Rd
St James Church and Hall, Montagu Bay Loinah Road
St James Church, Colebrook, 7 Richmond St
St James Church, Jericho, Jericho Rd
St James the Less Church, Osterley, 79 Church Rd
St John Quamby Cottage, Ryans Rd, Spring Beach
St John The Baptist Church, Buckland, Duke St
St John the Baptist Church, Ouse, Bridge Hotel Rd
St John the Evangelist Church, Lower Marshes, 1404 Lower Marshes Rd
St Johns Church Cemetery, Franklin, 3328 Huon Hwy
St Johns Church Cemetery, Plenty, 930 Glenora Rd
St Johns Church, Ross, 11 Church St
St Johns Church, Snug, 11 Frost St
St Johns Rental Rectory, New Town, St Johns Ave
St Lukes Church Hall, Latrobe, 21 Hamilton St
St Lukes Church, Judbury, 1282 Glen Huon Rd
St Lukes Rectory Church St, Richmond
St Marks Chapel of Ease, Bellerive, 31 Queen St
St Marks Rectory, Cygnet, 22 George St
St Martins Church Hall, Chigwell, 2-4 Junee St
St Martins Church, Dunalley, 116 Arthur Highway
St Martins Church, Shed Rectory, Queenstown, 41-43 Driffield St
St Marys Church, Rectory, Triabunna, 1 Franklin St
St Marys Church, Gretna, 31 Church Rd
St Marys Church, Hall Burial Ground, Kempton, 122 Main Road
St Marys Hall, Gretna, 3548 Lyell Hwy
St Matthias Church, Windermere, 431 Windermere Rd
St Matthias Church, Woodsdale, 2265 Woodsdale Rd
St Michael All Angels Church, Parish Room, Craft Room and Vestry, Bothwell, 2 Market Place
St Michaels All Angels Church, Pyengana, 280057 Tasman Highway
St Michaels Church Play Centre, Bagdad, 42 School Rd
St Olaves Church, Stony Rise, 200 Stony Rise Rd
St Oswalds Church, Tunbridge, 90 Main Road
St Pauls Church Hall, East Devonport, 15 Thomas St
St Pauls Church Hall, Stanley, 37-39 Church St
St Peters Church Rectory, and vacant block, Fingal, 2 Talbot St
St Peters Church, Blackmans Bay, 19-23 Pearsall Ave
St Peters Church, Hall and Cemetery, Hamilton, 11 Ponsonby St
St Peters Church, Hall and Rectory, St Leonards, 315 St Leonards Rd
St Raphael’s Church, Fern Tree, 725 Huon Rd
St Saviour Church, Hall Cemetery, Meander, 143 Main Rd
St Simons St Judes Church, Woodbridge, 3468 Channel Hwy
St Stephens Church Hall, Sandy Bay, 520 Sandy Bay Rd
St Thomas Church Cemetery, Tea Tree, 940 Middle Tea Tree Rd
St Thomas Church, Avoca, Falmouth St
St Thomas Hall (Post Office), Avoca, Falmouth St
Vacant Land, Avoca, 2 Arthur St
Vacant Land, Elizabeth Town, Lot 7 Bass Highway
Vacant Land, Fingal, Gray St
Vacant Land, Gagebrook, Lot 786 Briggs Rd
Vacant Land, Gagebrook, Lot 785 Briggs Rd
Vacant Land, Gormanston, Lot 2 Linda, Lyell Highway
Vacant land, Kempton, Main Street
Vacant Land, Lebrina, Lisle Rd
Vacant Land, Pontville, Kimberley St
Vacant Land, Rosebery, Baker St
Vacant Land, Triabunna, 10 Victoria St
This article from The Mercury first appeared as “Anglican Church in Tasmania releases list of 108 properties earmarked for sale to fund compo payouts to victims of sexual abuse”.