Finding the love on Valentine’s Day

Looking for some romantic inspiration this Valentine’s Day?

While commercial property may not seem the most obvious of destinations, today we’ve decided to show you that sometimes love can be found in unusual locations.

Are you looking for a unique gift? What about buying that special person in your life a piece of Valentine … a building of commercial suites in the town of Valentine NSW, that is.

Or if romantic getaways are more your dating speed, what about owning the perfect location at the Valentines Holiday Apartments in Queensland. Not only does the property sit nestled in a romantic rainforest setting, it comes with your own two-bedroom apartment, eight holiday apartments and a pool.

Those of you still looking for true love might just find it on Love St in Bulimba, Queensland. Here there is a showroom/warehouse with office space, parking and a location close to the Brisbane River.

Of course Valentine’s Day is not complete without flowers and you would have no chance of forgetting them if you owned this florist in Victoria’s Wandin North.

If grand gestures are more your style, then why not buy her the whole flower farm? This 8.3ha property at Devon Meadows in Victoria grows gerberas, lilies, iris, sweet william, roses and chrysanthemum.

But if you prefer to keep it simple, and make Valentine’s Day about just the two of you, why not a night at the movies. Indeed, why not a night at your own cinema?

The Grand Cinemas at Warwick, in WA, have eight screens and a 1773-seat capacity – but if it was yours you could guarantee it would be just the two of you on the most romantic night of the year.

