Filmer’s script leads to top business nomination

A director at a leading commercial real estate agency has been named as a finalist in the Telstra Victoria Business Women’s Awards.

Burgess Rawson’s Ingrid Filmer, who was hired as a manager in 2005 before being appointed as its chief financial controller in 2011, was recognised on the awards’ shortlist in the Corporate and Private category.

Filmer has overseen significant growth at the agency, renowned for its regular investment portfolio auctions, and the company reports three-fold growth under her guidance. She now holds a dual role as the agency’s chief financial controller and also its director of asset management.

Burgess Rawson director Raoul Holderhead says Filmer deserves to be recognised for her achievements in the highly competitive commercial property market.

“Ingrid has been instrumental to the impressive growth and success of this company over recent years,” Holderhead says. “A driving force on our team, we are proud and thrilled that her innovation and achievements have resulted in her successful placing as a finalist.” Filmer says she is proud of her role in carrying her company forward in a male-dominated industry.