Filmer’s script leads to top business nomination
A director at a leading commercial real estate agency has been named as a finalist in the Telstra Victoria Business Women’s Awards.
Burgess Rawson’s Ingrid Filmer, who was hired as a manager in 2005 before being appointed as its chief financial controller in 2011, was recognised on the awards’ shortlist in the Corporate and Private category.
Filmer has overseen significant growth at the agency, renowned for its regular investment portfolio auctions, and the company reports three-fold growth under her guidance. She now holds a dual role as the agency’s chief financial controller and also its director of asset management.
Burgess Rawson director Raoul Holderhead says Filmer deserves to be recognised for her achievements in the highly competitive commercial property market.
“Ingrid has been instrumental to the impressive growth and success of this company over recent years,” Holderhead says.
“A driving force on our team, we are proud and thrilled that her innovation and achievements have resulted in her successful placing as a finalist.”
Filmer says she is proud of her role in carrying her company forward in a male-dominated industry.
“My vision for Burgess Rawson was for it to become a leading second-tier company within its field, managed by a female,” she says.
“Women in senior management positions are uncommon at this level of commercial real estate. My strategy was to retain the best practices of a solid and successful small business, while expanding its horizons, growing its market share, profitability and profile, with investment in staff, technology and innovative business opportunities for our clients.”
“I am very proud of the role I play in the success of Burgess Rawson. I am proud of its reputation as a high achieving second-tier real estate firm and as a progressive, inclusive, employer of choice. For me to be named a finalist in the 2016 Telstra Victoria Business Women’s Awards is a very thrilling acknowledgement.”
The Victorian winners of the Telstra Business Women’s Awards will be announced in the coming weeks.