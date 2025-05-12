Geelong business park reaches next stage amid jobs boon

Major Geelong construction projects are driving growth in Geelong jobs as builders expand their presence in the region.

Ireland Brown Projects, has a strong presence of local subcontractors and trades to service the pipeline of major construction projects in the region, has been signed on to manage construction of a Newtown employment precinct.

Ireland Brown has signed a construction contract to deliver Barwon Business Park for IDS Group.

The agreement cements IBP’s role in delivering the ambitious business precinct.

Ireland Brown has been involved in a number of major Geelong projects, including the large scale Stella Maris residential development at Rippleside where the Ireland Brown project manager reported that 65 per cent of the workforce was locally based.

The company also built the Quest Central Geelong project in Gheringhap St, Geelong, for Pellicano.

The pipeline of projects has created ongoing jobs to service the sector, including Ireland Brown’s construction and delivery director Tom McKay.

“It’s great to witness how much Geelong has evolved over the past decade,” Mr McKay said.

“New schools, new hospitals, and a new convention centre — this city is on a steady path of expansion, and the latest project he is working on Barwon Business Park will further energise this movement.”

Mr McKay is a Geelong local who went to school at St Joey’s and is now living in Newtown with his wife and four children.

IBP has working alongside IDS Group founder Phil Petch and the design team for more than a year to refine the Barwon Business Park project to improve cost efficiency ahead of the construction phase.

“We’ve been working through buildability, cost planning, and design, and now we officially move into the construction phase,” Mr McKay said.

Mr Petch said Ireland Brown excels in project delivery, working seamlessly with the design team to ensure the project is delivered to exacting standards.

“Having worked with Ireland Brown previously on the redevelopment of the R-Hotel in Geelong, I was impressed by their expertise, particularly in engaging local contractors,” he said.

“Ireland Brown as both commercial and residential builders gives them the added advantage of the next level in finishes buyers would expect in residential projects and are at times lacking in commercial builds.”

Barwon Business Park will deliver 20 individually titled offices, complete with garages, open-plan designs, kitchenettes and balconies or terraces overlooking the Barwon River and surrounding parkland.

The precinct will include parking, bicycle facilities, solar power, EV charging, and an onsite cafe, providing businesses with a modern and sustainable workspace.

Fifteen of the 20 offices have been sold off the plan.