Chance to own a private wharf in Hobart

Where in Australia can a buyer find an opportunity like this?

In the Hobart suburb Goodwood, No.4 Hornby Rd offers 7226sq m of land fronting onto Prince of Wales Bay — with direct, extensive access to the water via Crown Lease — a wharf area and a multi-vessel berthing facility.

The 40-year lease commenced in 2002, and the site has been offered to market with machinery, plant and equipment, containers, and maritime vessels, too — notably the Maydena, Allgo Sharapova and Hawk 2.

The site comprises a number of buildings, including eight medium-clearance industrial workshops and storage sheds across a total of 1439sq m.

A separate two-storey office building, 321sq m, is also located on the site.

There is significant hardstand and on-site parking.

McDevitt Property’s Joe McDevitt described the property as equally superb and highly unusual.

“It is the only privately owned site of its kind with a commercial wharf facility in Hobart,” he said.

“I can’t think of another one like it anywhere in Tasmania.”

Mr McDevitt said the property’s strategic waterfront location on Hornby Rd is within a maritime industry precinct.

“It is a marvellous opportunity to acquire a rarely available privately-owned freehold site with an adjacent commercial-scale multi-vessel berthing wharf,” he said.

“Waterfront birthing facilities have changed a lot over the last 30-40 years. Where there used to be opportunities, they don’t exist today. To build a commercial wharf today on Crown Land would not be a simple process, which makes this property all the more unique.”

The property has the benefit of short-term lease tenure, with vacant possession available for an owner-occupier, investor or developer.

The commercial-scale wharf generates income on a permanent and casual basis, with arrangements from vessels requiring access to dock for various purposes including repairs or temporary storage.

Prince of Wales Bay is a short drive from Derwent Park’s industrial sector and about seven nautical miles to the Hobart Port.

Mr McDevitt said the area has grown significantly over the years.

“This property benefits from the capital investment that has been made in this precinct,” he said.

“The marina is a prime example. The marine precinct has developed and expanded, and there are big industries like Incat located adjacent to this site.”

Listed with McDevitt Property, No.4 Hornby Rd, Goodwood will be sold by expression of interest, closing May 28.