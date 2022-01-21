Real commercial

Fighting words: ‘Not Noosa’ campaign fires up coastal rivalry

News
Sophie Foster | 21 JANUARY 2022

Paloma Paloma.is reigniting debate over which Sunshine Coast towns and beaches are the best with cheeky billboards in Melbourne proclaiming it’s ‘Not Noosa’.

We’ve had state versus state, and now the red hot property market is seeing shire versus shire as the Sunshine Coast takes on Noosa across southern billboards.

Colliers Director, Daniel Hirst, said a series of billboards had gone up in Melbourne to stir things up declaring the $250m Caloundra-based Paloma Paloma as being “not Noosa” as the battle for best beaches along the popular coastline heats up.

“Caloundra is emerging rapidly as a living destination and a major reason is because its ‘Not Noosa’,” he said.

The new $250m Paloma Paloma development on the corner of Bulcock St and Knox Ave in Caloundra is expected to start construction in mid-2022.

Billboards going up in Melbourne off a Sunshine Coast development.

“Paloma Paloma is a world class development, and with Caloundra regularly catching three of the top six beaches on the Sunshine Coast, it will bring exceptional design, service and facility to this beautiful seaside location – quite simply, it is “Not Noosa”.

The billboards went live this week along the most heavily transited Melbourne highways, with the signs expected to reach 584,111 motorists each week.

FOLLOW SOPHIE FOSTER ON TWITTER

Artist’s impression of the Paloma Paloma development concept.

    Related Articles

    News

    Queen Victoria Market to get new 21-storey tower after Planning Minister nod

    Queen Victoria Market to get new 21-storey tower after Planning Minister nod

    News

    4 blissful Byron Bay accommodation business opportunities

    4 blissful Byron Bay accommodation business opportunities

    News

    Granite Belt vineyard castle comes with three additional cellar doors

    Granite Belt vineyard castle comes with three additional cellar doors
    Related Articles

    News

    Queen Victoria Market to get new 21-storey tower after Planning Minister nod

    Queen Victoria Market to get new 21-storey tower after Planning Minister nod

    News

    4 blissful Byron Bay accommodation business opportunities

    4 blissful Byron Bay accommodation business opportunities

    News

    Granite Belt vineyard castle comes with three additional cellar doors

    Granite Belt vineyard castle comes with three additional cellar doors
    Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.