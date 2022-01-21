Fighting words: ‘Not Noosa’ campaign fires up coastal rivalry

We’ve had state versus state, and now the red hot property market is seeing shire versus shire as the Sunshine Coast takes on Noosa across southern billboards.

Colliers Director, Daniel Hirst, said a series of billboards had gone up in Melbourne to stir things up declaring the $250m Caloundra-based Paloma Paloma as being “not Noosa” as the battle for best beaches along the popular coastline heats up.

“Caloundra is emerging rapidly as a living destination and a major reason is because its ‘Not Noosa’,” he said.

“Paloma Paloma is a world class development, and with Caloundra regularly catching three of the top six beaches on the Sunshine Coast, it will bring exceptional design, service and facility to this beautiful seaside location – quite simply, it is “Not Noosa”.

The billboards went live this week along the most heavily transited Melbourne highways, with the signs expected to reach 584,111 motorists each week.

